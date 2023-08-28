The complexity of Alison Brie's 'Mad Men' wardrobe once led to an incident where she accidentally urinated herself.

Actor Alison Brie has starred in Community, BoJack Horseman, and other popular works. Over the years, she has had many behind-the-scenes moments worth sharing. Brie discussed the muscle soreness she would get after shooting wrestling scenes. In one interview, she revealed when she peed in a complicated outfit on Mad Men.

Alison Brie starred in ‘Mad Men’

Mad Men was a hit show that premiered in 2007 and ran until 2015. During that time, the series received over 100 Emmy award nominations. The period drama focuses on Don, a creative director of the Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency. Jon Hamm portrayed Don, and fans may recognize other stars.

One of the notable cast members is Brie, who played Trudy Campbell throughout the show. Trudy’s marriage to Pete faces many issues, which leads to moments where Brie can show off her acting skills. The show was an important part of her career.

Brie landed multiple small parts, but Mad Men was her breakout role. Even though she played a recurring character, the part led to her getting cast in other shows. Many people know Brie as Annie in Community, and the actor also starred in GLOW.

Brie continues to find gigs in other shows and movies. Plenty of her fans can still watch her in Mad Men and other projects they enjoy. Even Brie reflected on her time on Mad Men and recalled several memorable moments.

Alison Brie accidentally peed in her girdle

Alison Brie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video’s “Somebody I Used To Know” at Culver Theater on February 01, 2023 in Culver City, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Costume designs can be elaborate, and it can take time for actors to get in and out of an outfit. According to People, Brie revealed a peeing incident she had on the set of Mad Men. The set pieces and wardrobe had to be specific since it is a period drama. For the show, Brie wore this type of shorts that extended to the ribs called a girdle.

The thing about girdles is that they have a hole women could open to go to the bathroom. Brie accidentally wore underwear without thinking much about it. She realized her mistake too late.

“So I was rushing to set — Mad Men was my first real job so I didn’t ever want to be the problem person … ” Brie explained. “So I rushed to the bathroom … [I] tried to pull the hole open, but I didn’t pull my underwear to the side so I’m peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth.”

There might not have been much anyone could do in that situation. So, Brie took some toilet paper and did her best to dab the wet spot. It did not help much in drying the dampened clothes. So, she returned to film her scenes.

The wet girdle did not dampen Alison Brie’s performance

Alison Brie at the ‘GLOW’ premiere | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Some people might ask for replacement clothes after a mishap, but Brie continued wearing her outfit. She did not want to risk getting fired from the show and filmed in a wet girdle. She was able to film her scenes without anyone noticing anything wrong.

Brie performed multiple takes well, and costume designer Katherine Bryant even complimented her. Bryant noticed something was wrong with Brie and asked her about it. Brie then told her about what happened.

Rather than getting in trouble, Bryant understood and fetched Brie another girdle to wear. The costume department had extras since there have been peeing incidents in the past. Brie was not the only one who made a mistake with a girdle. She praised Bryant for how she handled the situation.

“She couldn’t have been better about it,” Brie stated. It seems there were no further costume incidents on set.