All of Diddy’s Kids — Including New Baby Love Sean Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the birth of a baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, in December 2022. Diddy has seven children total in his family, and over the years, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper has shown his love for his children at various stages of their lives, from birth through adulthood.

Christian Combs and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Quincy Taylor Brown

The oldest child in Diddy’s family is Quincy Taylor Brown, born in 1991. The actor and musician performs under just his first name, Quincy. In 2015, he was cast in the main role of Derek Jones on the hit TV series Star; more recently, he took on the recurring role of Crown on the Power spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Quincy’s parents are former model (and Diddy’s future partner) Kim Porter and R&B singer Al B. Sure!. In 1994, when he was three years old, his mother began dating Diddy, who became an informal stepfather to Quincy and eventually adopted him, raising him as his own.

“Sean Combs is the person whom I look up to and appreciate as a father,” Quincy wrote in a 2008 open letter to his biological father Al B. Sure! published in Global Grind. “He is the one who helped mold me into the person I am today and I will always try to live up to his expectations. He has always been supportive of me and I will forever love and respect him.”

Justin Combs

Born in 1993, Justin Dior Combs was Diddy’s first child of his own. He’s the son of Diddy and his on-and-off girlfriend at the time, stylist Misa Hylton.

Christian “King” Combs

His government name is Christian, but most people know him as King Combs. Diddy welcomed his first child of his own, and first with Kim Porter, in 1998.

As a teenager, he began to follow in his father’s footsteps, adopting the stage name King Combs and even performing alongside his dad. He’s also a model, having appeared in the Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Chance Combs

Diddy’s daughter Chance Combs was born in 2006. She’s the only child that Diddy had with Sarah Chapman.

D’Lila & Jessie Combs

Twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs were also born in 2006, celebrating their Sweet Sixteen birthday in December 2022. (Quincy appeared on My Super Sweet 16 back in 2008.) D’Lila and Jessie are the second and third biological children of Diddy and Kim Porter.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Love Sean Combs

Diddy and Kim Porter parted ways for good in the late 2000s, but they continued to co-parent their children together; after Porter’s untimely death in 2018, he and his children were left reeling.

In 2021, Diddy was first romantically linked to fellow rapper Yung Miami. In December 2022, a year and a half into their relationship, Diddy announced on Twitter that he had just welcomed a new daughter, with a name inspired by his most recent name change.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The identity of Love’s mother remains unknown.