All of the ‘A Christmas Story’ Castmembers Who Are Reprising Their Roles in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

A Christmas Story is a holiday classic. Initially released in November 1983, the film told the story of Ralphie Parker and his mission to get Santa Claus to gift him a Red Ryder Air Rifle B.B. Gun. While the film was a moderate success when it was released in the 1980s, it’s grown more popular with time, thanks in part to TBS’ decision to offer a 24-hour marathon of the movie each Christmas Eve. While the classic will always have a special place in our hearts, we are hyped for the sequel. A sequel for the holiday classic will be released on November 17. There is something a little special about A Christmas Story Christmas, the HBO Max reboot of A Christmas Story. Several of the original movie’s actors will return to reprise their roles. We’ve collected every actor who will be returning for the reboot.

Peter Billingsley is set to return as Ralphie Parker in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

Peter Billingsley has spent the years since his appearance in A Christmas Story acting in various television shows and movies. He has appeared in Elf, The Breakup, and Iron Man. Still, Billingsley is best known for playing Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story.

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Instead of fighting it, Billingsley is leaning into it. He will reprise his role in A Christmas Story Christmas. In the upcoming movie, Ralphie, now an adult, returns home to celebrate Christmas with his mother following his father’s death. Along for the ride are his wife and two kids. What he’ll find back in Hohman, Indiana, are plenty of familiar faces.

The actors who played Ralphie’s friends and his foe will also reprise their roles, too

Billingsley is far from the only actor returning for the long-awaited sequel. The various actors who played Ralphie’s friends and his foe are also set to return. Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb are returning to reprise their roles in A Christmas Story Christmas. Schwartz played Ralphie’s wisecracking friend, Flick. Robb took on the part of Ralphie’s other best friend, Schwartz. It won’t be a reunion of just old pals, though. Ralphie’s nemesis, Scut Farkus, will play a role in the sequel. Fans of the original might remember Scut had “yellow eyes,” according to Ralphie. Zach Ward, the actor who originally played the bully, will reprise the role. Zach Ward, however, doesn’t have yellow eyes. His eyes are blue.

Ralphie’s little brother, Randy, who spent most of the original movie bundled up in a disturbingly large snowsuit, will also return for the sequel. Ian Petrella took on the role in 1983. He was nine years old. While Scut Farkus looks like he’ll play a large role in Ralphie’s life again, Scut’s sidekick is obviously missing. Grover Dill served as Scut’s enforcer in A Christmas Story, but the character is not mentioned in the sequel’s cast list. Yano Anaya, who originally portrayed Grover Dill, is not attached to the project, according to IMDb.

The actors who played Mrs. Parker and Old Man Parker won’t appear

While much of the original cast is slated to return for the sequel, two notable actors will be missing from the roster. The actors who played Ralphie and Randy’s parents are not reprising their roles. Darren McGavin, the actor who originally took on the part of Ralphie and Randy’s father, Old Man Parker, died in 2006. The holiday sequel will address McGavin’s death through the death of Old Man Parker.

Darren McGavin (1922 – 2006) | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Melinda Dillon, the actor who originally played Mrs. Parker, is no longer acting. Now in her 80s, Dillon was last active in Hollywood in 2007, when she appeared in Hartland for three episodes. Julie Hagerty has replaced Dillion in the role of Mrs. Parker. Hagerty has appeared in various movies, including, Airplane!, What About Bob?, and Just Friends.

Several additional new cast members will appear in the movie. In the film, Ralphie is married with children. His wife and children are new characters and will be played by new cast members. Erinn Hayes, who appeared in The Goldbergs, will portray Ralphie’s wife, Sandy Parker.

RELATED: The Raunchy Comedy ‘Porky’s’ Was Responsible For Getting’ A Christmas Story’ Made