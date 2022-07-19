‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The zombies of Netflix‘s hit K-drama All of Us Are Dead are returning. In June, Netflix announced that the drama would return for a second season with the main cast. All of Us Are Dead is a coming-of-age zombie apocalypse storyline surrounding a group of teenagers as their closest friends become their enemies. With All of Us Are Dead Season 2 confirmed, where will the first season cliffhanger take the beloved survivors?

Netflix knew how to tease K-drama fans and keep them on the edge of their seats. On June 6, Netflix made two major announcements about the return of All of Us Are Dead. The first was a short video of the K-drama’s intro with a swarm of blood-thirsty zombies. It reveals the K-drama title accompanied by the number two.

The second announcement had fans giddy with excitement as the main cast filmed an announcement video addressing fans. To their surprise, lead actor Yoon Chan-young, who plays Cheong-san, opened the video by saying, “Hi everyone, it’s been a while. Thank you for all of the love you’ve shown for All of Us Are Dead.”

The rest of the leading cast introduced themselves, with Lomon confirming, “All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has been confirmed. I hope you’ll look forward to the second season.” Actor Cho Yi-hyun ended the video on a cryptic note by saying, “I wonder what will unfold in All of Us Are Dead Season 2. But I’ll have to leave you here as my friends are waiting for me. Goodbye then.”

Netflix has not confirmed an official release date or when the cast will start filming the new season. Newsweek speculates that All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will premiere in 2023 or early 2024.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 Cast

Fans were shocked over actor Yoon being a part of the announcement video for All of Us Are Dead Season 2. In the first season, his character was bit by his rival-turned-zombie and sacrificed himself to save his friends. While Cheong-san was presumed dead, fans believed otherwise. He did not show signs of turning and could have been immune.

Yoon’s participation in the video has fans believing he confirmed his return to All of Us Are Dead Season 2 and the likely return of Cheong-san. The video also confirms the return of cast members, Lomon, Cho, and Park Ji-hoo. It is unclear if the second season will bring back the science professor and cause of the virus, Lee Byeong-chan, played by actor Kim Byung-chul.

Fans can speculate other lead actors like Lee Eun-saem and Yang Dae-su will return, as their characters survived by the finale. Fans have a good idea of where All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will begin, thanks to what director Lee Jae-kyoo has said and multiple theories.

What happened in the finale of the K-drama?

In the finale of the K-drama, Nam-ra is slowly giving in to her blood-thirsty desires. Not wanting to hurt her friends or her new crush Su-hyeok, she leaves them behind in the local town. On-jo, Mi-jin, Su-hyeok, Dae-su, Ha-ri, and Hyo-ryung are the only survivors, or so they thought.

All of Us Are Dead ends on a cliffhanger. Months later, the characters return to the school and learn Nam-ra is still alive. She is a halfbie with all the powers of a zombie but retains her humanity. Nam-ra explains others live on the outskirts. As the characters process the news, Nam-ra turns and says they have arrived before jumping off the roof. The K-drama ends with the characters looking into the distance in shock.

Director Lee has explained the following season will be about the survival of zombies. He also confirmed to the Korean Herald that the K-drama would explore multiple virus variations from the infected, halfbies, and the immune. Fans believe All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will explore Cheong-san and Nam-ra’s story and the survivors who are halfbies as they deal with the government and their humanity.

