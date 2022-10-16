All the Songs BTS Performed During Their ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert

On Oct. 15, the members of BTS held a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. The concert was free to attend and was also streamed online for fans around the world. Here are the songs BTS performed during their BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN concert.

BTS performed 19 songs during their Busan concert

A great deal of the setlist at BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN revolved around BTS’ 2022 anthology album Proof. The anthology album includes three new tracks called “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” “For Youth,” and “Run BTS.”

Proof is also comprised of some of BTS’ greatest hits and solo and sub-unit songs selected by the members.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook opened BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN with one of their concert staples “MIC Drop,” and proceeded to perform a number of songs that are special to the band and ARMY.

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN setlist:

“MIC Drop”

“Run BTS”

“Run”

“Save Me”

“00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”

“Butterfly”

“UGH!”

“BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER”

“Dynamite”

“Boy With Luv”

“Butter”

“Ma City”

“Dope”

“FIRE”

“IDOL”

“EPILOGUE: Young Forever”

“For Youth”

“Spring Day”

“Yet To Come”

The band debuted choreography for ‘Run BTS’ at the concert

While BTS had performed “Yet to Come” and “For Youth” before, BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN marked the first time Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed “Run BTS.”

The debut of the dynamic choreography for “Run BTS” proved to be a highlight of the concert, especially paired with the concert’s opener “MIC Drop.”

Another highlight of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN was the live band that accompanied the tracks throughout the setlist.

BTS put on BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN as part of their roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

Before performing “Yet to Come” as the concert’s last song, the band closed the concert with, “As the title BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN suggests, we have no doubt that tonight was the best moment for everyone here and the seven of us. With our hopes to spend another brightest moment together again, we present to you our last song of the night.”

A look at BTS’ concert by the numbers

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN consisted of an in-person concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, in-person broadcasts at the Busan Port and in Haeundae, an online live stream, and a TV broadcast.

According to a press release, “the concert was viewed from 229 countries/regions” through all of the in-person events, broadcasts, and live streams.

A total of 50,000 people attended the concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, 10,000 people attended the LIVE PLAY at the Busan Port, and 2,000 people attended the LIVE PLAY in Haeundae.

The press release states that the live stream of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN on Weverse received “49 million views alone,” and a TV broadcast on South Korea’s JTBC “reached an exceptionally high rating of 3.3%.”

