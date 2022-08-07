All of the Songs TXT Performed for Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 was held in Chicago from July 28 through July 31. On July 30, Tomorrow X Together performed, becoming the first K-pop group to ever perform at Lollapalooza. Here are the songs the members of TXT performed during their history-making Lollapalooza set.

TXT performed eight songs at Lollapalooza 2022

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai performed at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 30. Together, the band performed songs from their most recent EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, past hits from their The Chaos Chapter era, and their new single “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior).”

The complete setlist for TXT’s Lollapalooza performance can be viewed below.

TXT Lollapalooza 2022 setlist:

“Good Boy Gone Bad”

“Frost”

“Anti-Romantic”

“Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)”

“Magic”

“Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go”

“LO$ER=LO♡ER”

“0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori.”

TXT made history at Lollapalooza 2022

With their performance, TXT became the first K-pop group to ever perform at the annual music festival. Their iconic set featured a live band, and iann dior also made a surprise appearance to perform their new collaboration “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior).”

A great deal of the quintet’s Lollapalooza setlist consisted of songs from minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which Showbiz Cheat Sheet gave a perfect review of five stars.

According to a press release, TXT told concertgoers at Lollapalooza, “The crowd here is absolutely amazing. We’ll never forget this moment. Just like the meaning of our name Tomorrow X Together, we look forward to meeting you here again.”

TXT has been on their ‘ACT: LOVE SICK’ tour

At the beginning of July, TXT kicked off their first world tour, the ACT: LOVE SICK tour. Days before their Lollapalooza performance, TXT concluded the US leg of the tour.

The complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.

TXT ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates:

July 2: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 3: Seoul, South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 7: Chicago, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

July 9: New York City at Hulu Theater

July 12: Atlanta, Georgia. at Fox Theatre

July 14: Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 17: Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

July 21: San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 23: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

July 24: Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

Sept. 3: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 4: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 7: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Sept. 8: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Oct. 12: Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition

Oct. 15: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 16: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 19: Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Oct. 22: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Oct. 23: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

