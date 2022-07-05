‘All Star Shore’: What Is Joey Essex’s Net Worth?

All Star Shore is a new summer reality TV show. Joey Essex is one of the many stars competing for money and partying it up. But how rich is he already? Here is Essex’s net worth and his jobs before this show.

Who is Joey Essex on ‘All Star Shore’?

All Star Shore brings reality stars from all over the world together to compete for a $150,000 cash prize. But the celebrities aren’t exactly hurting for money, given their pay from past jobs.

Essex became famous for being a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex in 2011. The show followed a group of friends who lived in Essex in England. Similar to Jersey Shore, it was controversial and accused of depicting stereotypes of people from the area.

His time on the show ended in 2013, and he moved on to other reality shows, including I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, Daybreak, Loose Women, Celebrity Masterchef, and more.

He previously dated Celebrity Ex on the Beach star Lorena Medina. But in March 2022, she claimed they broke up after he was photographed leaving Rita Ora’s apartment in 2020, according to Heat World.

What is Joey Essex’s net worth?

The reality star makes a lot of money from his reality show appearances and brand deals. So it’s not surprising that he has a high net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth claims his net worth is $10 million, and he’s continuing to take home big paychecks through foreign reality shows. The Mirror reports he was paid $400,000 for appearing in the Australian show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. “They needed star power and Joey was able to negotiate a three-figure deal upwards of $400,000,” a source claimed.

So the reality star doesn’t need the $150,000 cash prize. But it probably wouldn’t hurt to boost his net worth.

Joey Essex has a strong start on ‘All Star Shore’

Joey Essex attends the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The reality star’s chances of winning are looking good. In the first episode of All Star Shore, he partnered with Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore. He was quick to flirt with her until she revealed she was married.

But the team later won the first challenge. They got to pick two people to accompany them as a reward and two people to send away. So the pair had a lot of power, but will that continue? Fans will have to keep watching All Star Shore on Paramount+.

