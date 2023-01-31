All the New Romance Movies Airing on Hallmark Channel in February 2023

Love is in the air at Hallmark Channel. Four new romance movies will air in February 2023 as part of the network’s “Loveuary” programming event. Plus, viewers can look forward to more new episodes of the new drama series The Way Home. Here are the new movies and shows on the Hallmark Channel schedule for February 2023.

‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ is one of four new romance movies airing on Hallmark Channel in February 2023

Eloise Mumford and Dan Jeannotte in ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Craig Minielly

Lucy Sweet’s (Eloise Mumford) sweet shop has been doing a booming business thanks to a rumor that eating one of her special Cupid chocolates on Valentine’s Day will lead a person to true love. But local TV reporter Dean Chase (Dan Jeannotte) is skeptical, and he sets out to debunk the legend. Lucy reluctantly agrees to help Dean with his investigation in the hopes that his report won’t damage her business. A series of events cause Lucy to lose faith in her magical chocolates, but Dean ends up coming to the rescue.

Sweeter Than Chocolate airs Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Alexa PenaVega stars in ‘A Paris Proposal’

Hallmark Channel regular Alexa PenaVega stars in the City of Lights-set A Paris Proposal. She plays Anna, an advertising account manager whose boss sends her to Paris to pitch what could be the biggest client of her career. Unfortunately, she’s forced to team up with her colleague Sebastian (Nicholas Bishop), even though the two have totally different working styles. When a misunderstanding leads the client to believe Anna and Sebastian are a couple, they go along with the idea.

A Paris Proposal airs Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Welcome to Valentine’ is a road trip romance

Kathryn Davis and Makrian Tarasiuk team up for a rom-com about two people who find love on a road trip in Welcome to Valentine. Olivia (Davis) loses her job and her boyfriend a week before Feb. 14. Her sister urges her to come back to their small Nebraska hometown of Valentine as she gets back on her feet. Oliva’s low on cash following her layoff, so she agrees to share a ride with her roommate’s friend George (Tarasiuk), who is driving from New York to Los Angeles. But when George ends up stranded in Valentine after his car breaks down, both he and Olivia realize that their priorities have changed and love is what truly matters.

Welcome to Valentine airs Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Made for Each Other’ premieres Feb. 25

The last of the new romance movies airing on Hallmark in February is Made for Each Other. It’s about a sculptor (Alexandra Turshen) who uses magic to create the perfect man (Aaron O’Connell). But as she starts to fall for her real-life friend (Matt Cohen), she comes to embrace his flaws as she realizes that her true love might perfectly imperfect.

Made for Each Other also stars Illeana Douglas and airs Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

New episodes of ‘The Way Home’ air on Sunday nights

Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Iden Ford

In addition to new romance movies, fresh episodes of the Hallmark original series The Way Home will continue to air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET in February. The show stars Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice, a teenager who discovers a pond on her grandmother Del’s (Andie MacDowell) farm that allows her to travel back to the 1990s, when her mom Kat (Chyler Leigh) was a teen.

In the show’s Feb. 4 episode, “What’s My Age Again?”, Alice spends more time with the younger version of her mom (Alex Hook), while Kat makes some discoveries of her own in the present-day and Del tries to hold on to her past.

