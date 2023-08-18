One person lasted 67 days in remote and rugged western Tasmania on the first season of 'Alone Australia.'

The latest version of History Channel’s hit survival series Alone trades the frozen Canadian tundra for the rainy forests of Tasmania. Alone Australia, which premiered August 10, challenges 10 people to survive on the rugged western coast of Australia’s island state. The contestant who stays the longest walks away with $250,000.

While Alone Australia just debuted in the U.S., the show aired earlier in 2023 in Australia, where it became one of the most-watched programs of the year. Nearly 1 million people watched the finale, where the winner was revealed. So who emerged victorious from this pack of Aussie survivalists? Keep reading to find out.

[Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Alone Australia.]

Several people tapped out right away on ‘Alone Australia’

‘Alone Australia’ | The History Channel

A diverse group of 10 survivalists signed on for the first season of Alone Australia. All were confident they had what it took to make it in a challenging environment. But several quickly realized they were in over their heads.

Three of the 10 cast members tapped out on day 2. Beck Henog and Rob Kelly both struggled with rough, wet conditions and realized they missed their families. Meanwhile, Jimmy Lassaline developed COVID-19 and had to be medically evacuated. A fourth cast member, Peter Athanassiou, lasted just one more day. Other cast members fared better, with several lasting past the 20-day mark. But after Michael Wallace tapped on day 30, it was down to Gina Chick and Mike Atkinson.

Gina Chick won the first season of ‘Alone Australia’

‘Alone Australia’ winner Gina Chick | Narelle Portanier

Gina, a rewilding facilitator and bushcraft teacher, was thriving in the wilderness. So was Mike, an adventurer and survivalist. But as the days ticked by, food was scarce and survival got more difficult. While Gina scored a major win when she killed a wallaby with her bear hands, Mike was less successful in finding food. On day 64, he was medically tapped due to low blood pressure and low weight. That left Gina the winner. In all, she lasted 67 days on her own in Tasmania – and she says she could have gone longer.

“I would have hit 90 days,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I’d just caught a whole bunch of eels and smoked them, so I probably had enough food for another three weeks.”

Gina is one of just two women who’ve won Alone. In 2022, Woniya Thibeault – who’d previously competed on Alone – won Alone: Frozen.

For anyone thinking of competing on Alone, Gina had some advice.

“There’s nothing that will prepare you like experience,” she told The Guardian. “Go outside, go spend days in the wilderness – and I mean days – with a tiny little tarp and a sleeping bag and some fishing hooks. Spend three days beside a river with no food and see what that feels like, so that by the time you go and apply, you’ve got some wisdom in your body.”

New episodes of Alone Australia air on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on History Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.