‘Alone’: What Would Happen If a Contestant Died? Fans Guess

History’s Alone is a reality TV series unlike any other. Contestants head out into the wilderness by themselves with limited supplies to see how long they last — and some cast members fare better than others. So, has anyone on the show ever died? And what would happen if they did? Here’s what to know.

Has anyone on ‘Alone’ ever died?

Roland Welker in History’s ‘Alone’ | History via YouTube

Alone pushes survivalists to their limits, as they head out into challenging landscapes to fend for themselves. While out in the wilderness, they need to create shelter, find food, and survive as long as possible to win the highly-coveted grand prize — and they also need to be the last contestant standing to win. With such extreme environments and dangers, many fans may wonder if anyone’s ever died on Alone after the show’s nine seasons.

Thankfully, no one’s ever died. Extremely dangerous situations have happened throughout the show’s many seasons, but no one’s died from the events. Executive producer Shawn Witt told Reality Blurred a death on the show would be incredibly bad for the network.

“When we set out to make this show, it was always about everyone’s safety first and the show second,” he explained. “We don’t ever want to be in a situation where there’s a headline that says somebody died or almost died on our show. It doesn’t make sense for us; it doesn’t make sense for the network.”

Medical checks often happen on the show, too. “It’s weekly until we get way, way, way down, and once we get into the day 45, day 50, day 60, and in some past seasons, way beyond that, simply because there’s no medical precedent for that sort of survival situation with the lack of food, we cut it down to three or four days,” Witt added.

What would happen if someone died? Fans have their guess

Igor talks about his medical condition that forces him to tap out. #ad. This exclusive Alone content is brought to you by our sponsors @JimmyJohns. For more like this check https://t.co/HNbqyhK3sR or the History app. pic.twitter.com/kJ37lD6pSF — HISTORY (@HISTORY) August 17, 2022

While the producers don’t want anyone to die while filming Alone, what would happen if they did? Fans on Reddit think the show would immediately end for good.

“They would immediately shut down production and pull anyone else,” a fan wrote. “The show would be done. It would be very hard to get insurance after that sort of thing. There is a reason they do med checks so frequently as the time out there gets longer. Barring an accident, most people are pulled before there is too much risk.”

“I don’t see the show surviving as that would mean a flawed methodology for safety in almost all cases imaginable,” another fan noted.

Another fan said death would certainly launch an investigation into the cause. The show would never return if production were found to be at fault. “They won’t get insurance for future seasons and there very likely would be years of litigation,” they wrote.

What is the longest anyone survived on ‘Alone’?

History’s Alone features some serious survivors. So, who’s stayed in the wilderness the longest?

According to Distractify, Roland Welker from Alone Season 7 takes the cake. Welker spent 100 days in the wilderness and was crowned the season’s winner. He was also awarded $1 million — the largest cash prize in the show’s history.

Callie Russell from season 7 also spent an impressive number of days in the wilderness. She spent 89 days in Canada before getting medically evacuated due to frostbite.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Alone’ Season 9 Winner Juan Pablo Quiñonez Explains How He Got Through the Worst Days