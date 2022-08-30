‘Alone’ Fans Marvel Man Who Survived in Total Isolation for 26 Years

Alone fans have a deep appreciation for those who can manage to survive in the wilderness for extended periods of time. However, that translates past the reality tv show itself and into real life. A recent news story revealed a man who managed to survive in total isolation for 26 years, and Alone fans are in absolute astonishment of him.

A man in Brazil survived in total isolation for 26 years

‘Man of the Hole’ | Vincent Carelli/Survival International

According to BBC, the last surviving member of an “uncontacted indigenous group” in Brazil died. They didn’t know his name, but they note that he managed to survive for a total of 26 years in “total isolation.”

The media is calling him “Man of the Hole” because of his ability to dig deep holes for trapping animals and hiding from other humans. He was found dead on Aug. 23 inside of his hammock outside of a straw hut that he constructed. Law enforcement believes that he dies from natural causes at around 60 years old, as there were no signs of violence at the location.

Ranchers allegedly killed the majority of his tribe in the 1970s when they sought to expand their territory. However, most of the remaining few survivors died in 1995 at the hands of “illegal miners.” As a result,

‘Alone’ fans react to the ‘Man of the Hole’

Alone fans took to Reddit to talk about the incredible feat of a man surviving in total isolation for 26 years. They reveled in the fact that he managed to truly survive in nature, even when he was entirely alone. However, they also pointed out how tragic his story was because all of those in his tribe died, leaving him to face life all alone.

“Imagine the life of anxiety this guy must have led,” one Redditor wrote. “Hiding from all other people for 26 years after a group of ranchers murdered his family in order to take their land.”

Another user wrote: “People suck. Ranchers killing over land grabs 30-40 years ago. And only stopped by the feds from continuing the land grab. S***, when I was born this guy’s remaining family and the only people he ever knew were killed for no comprehensible reason to him.”

‘Alone’ Season 7 winner Roland Welker lasted 100 days

Alone fans always love to see how long the contestants are able to survive in total isolation. Unlike the “Man of the Hole,” these folks didn’t grow up in nature in quite the same way. Nevertheless, they all fight to overcome nature’s greatest hardships to win their season.

Season 7 featured Roland Welker, who currently holds the longest record for anyone on the flagship series. He lasted 100 days, beating out Callie Russell, who left after 89 days due to frostbite. Alone fans recognize that anybody who has the ability to survive so long among the harsh nature away from society deserves their title and recognition. The 26 years that the “Man of the Hole” lasted in total isolation is incredible, even if they were under horrible circumstances.

