Some 'Alone' contestants build elaborate shelters during their time on the show. But what happens to those cabins and tipis after the cast member taps out?

Leave no trace. That’s the principle that guides many people who spend time in the outdoors. And it’s an ethic that’s embraced by the cast and crew of Alone. The History Channel series follows people as they try to survive in the wild with only minimal tools and supplies. To protect themselves from the elements, participants will often create impressive shelters during their stay. In the past, people have built log cabins, earth shelters, and tipis. But once they leave, what happens to those structures?

‘Alone’ cast members make building a shelter a priority

When Alone cast members are dropped at their remote campsites, finding shelter is usually one of their first concerns. Initially, most make do with some kind of temporary set-up in a relatively dry and protected spot, such as a makeshift tent made with a tarp. But soon the focus turns to creating more permanent accommodations, especially in locations where the weather will eventually turn cold and snowy. Participants know that having a safe, warm place to sleep can be key to long-term success in the competition. Not only does it protect the cast member physically from cold, rain, wind, and predators, but there’s also a psychological benefit to having a home in the wild.

Alone has been airing for almost a decade. New contestants now come into the competition with a better idea of what works – and what doesn’t – when it comes to shelter. The structures have also gotten increasingly elaborate.

“They’re getting a little nicer. People have put more time into their shelters because they don’t want to be miserable for however many days they’re out there,” Alone Season 2 cast member Randy Champagne told Dwell. “They realize the importance of moving from quote-unquote survival to a point where you’re sort of thriving. You’re living as opposed to just making it.”

Though creating a good shelter is important on Alone, it’s not without risks. Sometimes, contestants will focus too much energy on constructing a cabin at the expense of hunting, fishing, or foraging. They might end up with a cozy place to sleep but have to tap out because of hunger and exhaustion. That’s what happened to both Jodi Rose and Lee Ray DeWilde in Alone Season 10, for example.

‘Alone’ shelters are dismantled after a cast member taps out

Whether they’re huddled under a simple tent or sleeping soundly in a solid rock house (like season 7’s Roland Welker), eventually the time comes for every Alone contestant to leave their shelter behind and head home. At that point, their homes are dismantled, according to Dwell. Sometimes (but not always), Alone shows this process through a time-lapse sequence after the cast member’s tap out.

As for contestants, they don’t get to head back home immediately after they tap out. They stay in the general filming area for up to two weeks. During that time, they undergo medical checks, counseling, and a refeeding program that “bring[s] them out of starvation slowly,” showrunner Ryan Pender told Reality Blurred.

Cast members aren’t allowed to leave “until they’re physically strong enough to pick up their bags, get onto a plane, [and] they feel mentally comfortable,” Pender said.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.