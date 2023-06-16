A producer from 'Alone' Season 10 discussed how certain injuries could potentially be prevented if contestants choose to take the right items.

History Channel’s Alone Season 10 is here. And fans get to see how the new survivalists fare on the reality TV series. Each competitor chooses to take various items with them before they journey into Western Canada. And season 10 producer Ryan Pender says certain items can help contestants avoid game-threatening injuries. Here’s what he shared.

‘Alone’ Season 10 producer talks about how picking the right items can save contestants from injuries

Alone Season 10 competitors got to choose their 10 special items from an approved list. The list contains items that help with building fire, making shelter, surviving cold nights, and finding food, among many other survival aspects. There are certain items that contestants notoriously always take with them, like a sleeping bag or an ax. And certain items can help competitors navigate injuries that would otherwise remove them from the game completely.

While speaking to Redbook, season 10 producer Ryan Pender explained how past contestants would’ve gotten to stay in the game if they had items that could’ve helped them address injuries. “When you watch Carleigh [Fairchild] in season 5 get the fish hook caught in her tendon, and [she’s] like ‘had I just picked a leatherman, I could have gotten it out,’ but you don’t have that tool, it wasn’t an option,” Pender noted.

Another aspect of the competition that contestants need to anticipate is extreme weight loss. Some competitors have lost up to 60 pounds. Certain survival items can assist in catching and cooking food.

Competitors are given routine medical check-ups

Alone Season 10 competitors likely studied what past winners brought with them to survive the elements free of life-threatening injuries. But the show still offers routine medical checks.

Medical checks start once per week for each contestant at the beginning of the show. “Once we get into the day 45, day 50, day 60, and in some past seasons, way beyond that, simply because there’s no medical precedent for that sort of survival situation with the lack of food, we cut it down to three or four days,” executive producer Shawn Witt shared with The Richest.

“Our crew’s response time, once mobilized, is anywhere from half an hour to an hour, somewhere in there, to get to each participant,” producer Ryan Pender told Redbook regarding the medical team.

During the checks, contestants can’t talk to the medical team about anything going on in the outside world.

Competitors are given additional safety items to aid them in the wild, too. These items include: one air horn, one emergency flare, one canister of wild animal repellent, one satellite phone, one first aid kit (which includes a tourniquet, wadding, ace bandage, alcohol, and other items), one personal emergency flotation device, one small mirror, one headlamp, a GPS tracking device, and one portion of emergency rations of water and food.

As anyone ever died on ‘Alone’?

Thankfully, no one’s ever died on Alone — and we doubt anyone will perish in season 10. While the conditions are extreme, the show makes sure that no competitor reaches the point of mortal danger.

“When we set out to make this show, it was always about everyone’s safety first and the show second,” executive producer Shawn Witt shared with The Richest. “We don’t ever want to be in a situation where there’s a headline that says somebody died or almost died on our show. It doesn’t make sense for us; it doesn’t make sense for the network.”

Alone Season 10 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

