‘Alone’ Winners and Runner-Ups All Brought These Items

History Channel’s reality TV series, Alone, brings 10 new contestants to the Canadian wilderness for season 10. The last competitor to stay in the wild wins $500,000, and each contestant gets to bring 10 specialty items they hand pick from a list. There are a few items that Alone winners and runner-ups historically purchased that helped them get to the end. Here are the items — including one item that every Alone winner took with them.

‘Alone’ Season 10 | History via YouTube

Winners of History’s ‘Alone’ all brought this 1 item

Alone Season 10 contestants get to choose 10 specialty items to bring with them into the wilderness. And all of the new competitors chose the one specialty item that every Alone winner in the past also chose. Every past winner chose to bring a sleeping bag with them instead of any other piece of sleeping gear.

The sleeping bag is actually the most popular item amongst Alone cast members, too. Other popular items include the ferro rod, the fishing kit, and the two-quart pot. The ax, saw, and knife, were also very popular picks, and many of the season 10 competitors chose these three items. All of the new competitors also chose the cooking pot, and nine out of 10 competitors chose the ferro rod.

Competitors have a wide range of options when it comes to shelter, bedding, and hygiene. Aside from the sleeping bag, they could also choose Bivy sacks, which are single-person minimalist shelters. A sleeping pad, hammock, and ground cloth/tarp are additional shelter options.

Every winner or runner-up on the show brought these items

While every Alone winner brought a sleeping bag with them as one of their 10 specialty items, every winner and runner-up brought the ferro rod, saw, and ax as well.

Only seven competitors in season 10 chose the ax, and only eight chose the saw. As stated before, nine competitors chose the ferro rod, which seems to be a good choice.

Alone Season 9 winner Juan Pablo says he doesn’t think he needed the ferro rod, though. “One thing I think I didn’t need was the ferro rod [a fire starter], just because I did not do many fires out there,” he told TV Insider. “That’s just because I was adapting to my particular spot and what my particular experience demanded from me.”

Many Alone fans on Reddit made it known that they don’t agree with any competitor who chooses to take food items. Competitors have the option of choosing a maximum of two food items, which can include beef jerky, chocolate, dried legumes or lentils, hard tack military biscuits, pemmican, trail mix, flour, a block of salt, or fat in the form of tallow, lard, or ghee.

“I can’t imagine why anyone would choose food,” a fan on Reddit noted. “There’s not enough of anything to keep you in the game for more than a few days extra. And would you ever have enough to be a good treat for long? An ounce of food every few days — hardly a game changer in any respect.”

A few ‘Alone’ Season 10 contestants brought specialty items that are rarely chosen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luaxiH9IOzU

There are numerous specialty items that fans rarely see competitors choose. Fewer than 1% of contestants choose to take the extra tarp, soap, pocket knife, wood auger, rope, and machete.

Only one competitor in Alone Season 10 — Cade Cole — chose to take soap, and he’s also the only newcomer to choose the knife. Newcomer Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos was the only one to choose the extra tarp.

Fans will have to wait and see how these two fair with these uncommonly chosen items. And according to the synopsis for Alone Season 10 Episode 1, one competitor makes a “costly mistake” from the beginning. We’ll have to wait and see if it has to do with what items they chose.

This story was first reported by The Prepared.

Alone Season 10 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.