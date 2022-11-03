Amal Clooney Had a Funny Response to George Clooney and Julia Robert’s Kissing Scenes in ‘Ticket to Paradise’: ‘What the Hell!’

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are frequent co-stars and real-life friends. The actors share the screen again in Ticket to Paradise, a new romantic comedy by director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).

The pair had to smooch rather often throughout filming. Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, had a hilarious reaction to the actors’ kissing scenes.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have made five movies together

Ticket to Paradise is far from the first time Clooney and Roberts share the screen. The two movie stars first played opposite each other in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven by director Steven Soderbergh.

The pair reunited just a year later for Clooney’s own directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind before coming back for Ocean’s Twelve in 2004. However, Clooney and Roberts’ only movie together between that film and Ticket to Paradise was 2016’s Money Monster.

The thriller saw the two Oscar-winning stars play a financial TV show host and his producer, who wind up in a hostage situation. Jodie Foster directed that film. But Ticket to Paradise promises to be much breezier than Clooney and Roberts’ last collaboration.

Amal Clooney had a hilarious reaction to the actors’ kissing scene

In an extensive interview with The New York Times, Clooney and Roberts discuss their friendship, careers, and new movie. Early on, Clooney even reveals that one of his first kissing scenes culminated with the director calling out his real-life moves. But in the case of Ticket to Paradise, Amal Clooney was the one with something to say.

“And we kiss in this. But I don’t want to give the whole shop away,” Clooney told the Times. “I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes.’ She was like, ‘What the hell?’”

Ticket to Paradise stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney with Amal Clooney at Cannes | Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Roberts joked that the kissing scenes “took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing.” “Well, we had to get it right,” Clooney then said. Roberts also recently told Fox News “it’s like kissing your best friend.”

Why did George Clooney and Julia Roberts return to rom-coms?

For both stars, Ticket to Paradise marks the return to romantic comedies for the first time in decades. Clooney in particular only made a single attempt at the genre, 1996’s One Fine Day co-starring Michelle Pfeiffer. But he was willing to return to it if Roberts also signed on.

She, of course, has appeared in hit rom-coms such as Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, and My Best Friend’s Wedding. But the actor clarified her absence doesn’t mean she wasn’t interested or willing.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” Roberts told the NY Times. “If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until [Ticket to Paradise].

