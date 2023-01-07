Amanda Seyfried Once Shared That Dating Ryan Phillippe Put Her off Celebrity Relationships

Actor Amanda Seyfried was once linked to another well-known actor in Ryan Philipe. But The Dropout star’s experience with Phillippe discouraged her from dabbling in other high-profile relationships for a brief time.

Amanda Seyfried felt she’s had a very healthy amount of fame in the spotlight

Amanda Seyfried | Robyn BECK / Getty Images

Seyfried is well-aware that fame can be a dangerous thing, particularly and especially towards young stars. In an interview with Marie Claire, she opened up about the risks that came with getting too famous too early to vulnerable celebrities.

“I think being really famous [young] must really f***ing suck,” she said in the fairly recent interview. “It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

Although Seyfried shot to stardom at a young age herself, she always felt her level of fame was both appropriate and manageable. Which made it easier growing into adulthood under the spotlight.

“I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [It’s] not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means. It means that I’m getting to do what I love,” she said.

Amanda Seyfried once shared that dating Ryan Phillippe put her off going out with other celebrities

Seyfried has been very conscious of the possible attention her celebrity might bring, which once influenced her dating life. Some of her relationships included flings with the likes of Justin Long and Dominic Cooper, who she formed a particularly close bond with.

But being linked with actor Ryan Phillippe presented a different experience than she was used to. Whereas Seyfried was able to keep her other relationships relatively discrete, her union with Phillippe was beginning to invite too much attention.

“Dominic and I were together for such a long time so the coverage was always positive, but when you’ve just started seeing someone and that person is really famous, it is more of a story,” Seyfried once told Glamour (via Sydney Morning Herald).

The attention that came with dating someone as famous as Phillippe would discourage Seyfried away from famous faces.

“When I was with Ryan, people followed me so much more, and that’s probably one of the reasons that I’m not looking to date someone who’s famous now,” she said.

Who is Amanda Seyfried dating?

After a string of relationships, Seyfried has settled down with actor Thomas Sadoski. The pair met while doing an off-Broadway play The Way We Get By, although both were in relationships with other people at the time. The two actors would reunite a sometime later on a movie set while both were single.

From there, Seyfried and Sadoski would engage in an intimate relationship before marrying in 2017 after a year of dating. Seyfried was adamant about having a small wedding since she’s experienced enough glamorous weddings in movies.

“I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week,” she once said in an interview with Porter. “I also go to premieres where people take my picture. I just don’t care about all that stuff!“