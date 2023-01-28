Amanza Smith Teases ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6: ‘All of Us Were Taken Aback, Like Are You Kidding Me?’ [Exclusive]

While waiting for her glam squad so she could start filming, Amanza Smith teased what is to come on Selling Sunset Season 6 and 7.

The Selling Sunset agent and designer anticipated that the series will be streaming on Netflix “soon” and both seasons should be released in 2023.

“We’ve actually filmed two seasons at a time, so we had a little break over the holidays and we’re back at it now,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We haven’t been given a launch date for season 6 to air. I know it’s soon. But this year seasons 6 and 7 will both be available. But we’re still currently filming. So I can tell the fans that there are two more seasons that they definitely are going to see very soon.”

No Christine Quinn but massive ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 drama

Selling Sunset “villain” Christine Quinn may have left, but the upcoming season is still drama-filled. “It’s so crazy. We thought we would get like some peace and like a super zen office where all the girls get along and there’s no drama and really get back to focusing on real estate and all the things that we are there to do in the office … poor Jason [Oppenheim]!” she exclaimed. “But I don’t know if it’s just the office environment, if it’s because it’s so many competitive, beautiful women, so many different strong personality types.”

‘Selling Sunset’ cast Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani, and Vanessa Villela | Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

“But we definitely have some drama that just organically occurred, kind of like all of us were taken back, like, are you kidding me?” she shared. “And it has nothing to do with Christine because she’s no longer with the brokerage or on the show, but it involves a couple of cast mates that I think people are going to be like, wait, what? What just happened?”

Who is new on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6?

Selling Sunset added two new cast members, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. “We have two new girls that joined the cast. One girl worked for the Oppenheim group already,” she said of Young. “She just wasn’t a cast member. So she’s new to the show but not new to the brokerage.”

“And then we have a girl that nobody knew yet and she was doing real estate already, quite successful on her own,” Smith teased of Tiesi who recently welcomed a baby with Nick Cannon. “But she joined the cast and she is a single mama, she has a baby. So, yeah, we have a couple new people and then the OGs. Mary [Fitzgerald] Chrishell [Stause]. Heather [Rae Young] is about to pop a baby out any second. Actually, any day.”

So who is going to bring the drama? The original cast or newbies? “I’d say it’s a little bit of both,” she shared.

How does Amanza Smith stay out of the ‘Selling Sunset’ drama?

And while it always gets a little messy behind the scenes at the Oppenheim Group, Smith seems to stay (somewhat) of out the fray. “I think that because my personal life is so chaotic and I have so much massive responsibility outside of the office, I really just don’t have enough headspace to get involved in any drama. Like, it’s just so not my nature,” she said. Smith recently opened up about being sexually abused. She’s also a mom who is raising her children alone. Her ex-husband Ralph Brown went missing in 2019.

“Chelsea [Lazkani] said this to me the other day. She’s like, ‘Amanza you have a gift. It’s an art form that you have. You have a way of just sort of staying friends with everyone, but also just being super honest.’ If I think somebody is being an a**hole, I’m going to tell them,” she remarked. “But I also don’t choose sides. I just call it how it is. I don’t know why it’s not that hard of a concept to grasp. It’s just like be super honest and just be kind and you really can’t go wrong. So I don’t know, maybe everybody loves me or maybe they all secretly hate me, but they’re not telling me!”

Amanza Smith dishes new design project

When she’s not filming, she’s involved in other projects like the interactive design app CasaWire, the first global platform that grants interior designers and DIY consumers discovery access to furniture, lighting, soft goods, tableware, bedding, and more from designers around the world.

“We have several different furniture and home accessory brands,” she shared. “And it’s kind of got a little bit of like on a Tinder-esque dating app feel to it. You can swipe left if you like it, swipe right if you don’t. And then on the back side, we collect the data based on people’s likes and dislikes and they send it directly to the brand so they can sort of get a feel for what the consumer is really resonating with.”

Selling Sunset, Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.