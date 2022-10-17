AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Leads Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift in Nominations

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has risen through the ranks in just a few short years, going from relative obscurity in Puerto Rico to being one of music’s hottest stars today. At the 2022 American Music Awards, Bad Bunny leads the total number of nominations, ahead of major English-speaking artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift.

Bad Bunny | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bad Bunny is nominated for eight AMAs

Bad Bunny was nominated for his first American Music Awards in 2019 after the release of his debut studio album X100pre in late 2018. He took home the AMA for Best Latin Male Artist that year. 2020 was an even bigger year for him, kicking off the year by appearing alongside Shakira in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show and releasing three hit albums throughout the year. Two of those albums, YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir, were up for Favorite Latin Album, with YHLQMDLG taking home the prize. In 2021, he took home the Best Latin Male Artist award and the Favorite Latin Album award for his 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Bad Bunny set records in 2022 with his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti. The smash album has earned the reggaeton star eight total nominations at the 2022 American Music Awards. Bad Bunny is up for Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Male Latin Artist. Un Verano Sin Ti is nominated for both Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Latin Album. “Me Porto Bonito,” his Un Verano Sin Ti single that made it to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is up for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Latin Song.

Bad Bunny has more AMA nominations than Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift

With eight total nominations, Bad Bunny leads the pack of artists nominated at this year’s AMAs.

Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift all have six nominations to their name this year. Beyoncé released her highly-anticipated album Renaissance, her first solo project in six years, in July 2022, while Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind the month prior. Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), released in November 2021, continues to rack up award nominations.

Behind them are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, with five nominations each. Adele released her own highly-anticipated comeback album 30 in November 2021. Harry Styles released his smash album Harry’s House in the spring, while The Weeknd released his album Dawn FM at the top of 2022.

He could tie a record set by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston

With eight nominations total, Bad Bunny has the potential to tie a long-running record held by the late Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. Both superstar artists set a record by taking home eight American Music Awards in one night. If Bad Bunny sweeps every category he’s nominated in, the reggaetonero will join these legends in the exclusive eight-win club.

The American Music Awards will air live on Sunday, November 20, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

