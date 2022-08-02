Amber Heard Just Made $1.05 Million Selling Her Home Amid $10.35 Million in Johnny Depp Trial Damages

If observers needed to declare a winner and loser in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial, then Heard was the loser. The court ordered both actors to pay damages to the other, but Heard, ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million, has to shell out far more than her ex-husband ($2 million). As she looks to get her career back on track, Heard just made $1.05 million selling her home to help her bank account.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial: Heard hoped to get the verdict overturned

Heard’s attorneys petitioned to have the verdict overturned after the jury ruled against her. It didn’t happen for several reasons, and the Aquaman actor faced more legal struggles after the trial.

An insurance company sued Heard over a $1 million policy as it sought to absolve itself from any financial burden associated with the trial or appeal. Meanwhile, Depp favorably settled a lawsuit that had nothing to do with Heard weeks after the verdict.

Depp started on the path to restoring his name after the trial. Heard could protect her assets by filing for bankruptcy, as CinemaBlend reports. As it turns out, Heard made $1.05 million selling her home amid her recent legal struggles.

Heard sells her California home for $1.05 million

Heard added a tidy amount to her bank account as she faces paying damages to Depp. The 3 Days to Kill actor sold her home for $1.05 million, as Architectural Digest reports. The property never hit the market, so it was a private sale.

The house sits on six acres in Yucca Valley, Calif., on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Some outdoor areas of the property, including a 110-foot-long footbridge over a low-lying area, can be seen in some of Heard’s Instagram photos.

The second-level primary suite includes a walk-in stone-walled shower and a separate soaking tub. The kitchen includes premium appliances and granite countertops, among other amenities.

Heard paid $570,000 for the three-bedroom house in 2019, Architectural Digest reports, so the sale brought nearly double what she paid. The profit is undoubtedly welcome as she faces paying legal fees amid the challenge of finding new movie roles.

Will Amber Heard get any new movie roles?

Depp has spent more time playing guitar than auditioning for movies, but he has a post-trial film project in the works. A big question now is, will Heard get any new movie roles?

Jason Momoa’s recent social media posts confirmed Ben Affleck’s appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and fueled speculation Heard’s Mera role would be written out of the film. However, Momoa and director James Wan fought to keep her in the movie, which should hit theaters in 2023.

Heard also stars in In the Fire. She plays a New York doctor who makes a long-distance house call to a southern plantation to care for a young boy with seemingly special abilities.

Outside of the Aquaman sequel and In the Fire, Heard has no other projects on the horizon, per IMDb. Still, her former manager predicts she’ll focus on original projects moving forward, per The Mirror. At the very least, Heard earning a profit by selling her home for $1.05 million could help her stay financially stable for the time being.

