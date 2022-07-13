Amber Heard Was Slammed for Shopping at TJ Maxx – but It Turns out These Celebrities Love the Store, Too

Amber Heard was ridiculed for shopping at TJ Maxx amid her court case against Johnny Depp, but plenty of other celebrities love the designer discount store, too! Here’s when Heard was spotted at the shop, and which other stars are also Maxxinistas (the moniker for TJ Maxx enthusiasts)!

Amber Heard | Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Amber Heard was slammed during her court case against Johnny Depp for shopping at TJ Maxx

Aquaman star Amber Heard was slammed for shopping at TJ Maxx amid her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Fans were saying that the actor had to shop at discount stores since she owed Depp millions of dollars.

In June, the New York Post published photos of Heard shopping at TJ Maxx in the Hamptons. She wore jeans and an oversized white button-down shirt while browsing through racks of clothes.

The 36-year-old actor was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who supported Heard throughout the trial and testified on her behalf.

'Broke' Amber Heard spotted shopping at TJ Maxx in the Hamptons https://t.co/UZ05uMXcio pic.twitter.com/2zbgOwmAzj — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2022

Amber Heard isn’t the only celebrity who shops at TJ Maxx – royals Prince Harry and Kate Middleton love it, too!

The Aquaman star isn’t the only celebrity who shops at TJ Maxx – plenty of other stars frequent the discount shop besides Amber Heard.

In 2013, Daily Mail published photos of Prince Harry leaving TK Maxx (the UK version of TJ Maxx). Harry was holding shopping bags as he left the store on Kensington High Street. He appeared to have purchased a hoodie, a T-shirt, and an iPhone case.

And Prince Harry isn’t the only member of the royal family who shops at TK Maxx. Kate Middleton was spotted there just a few months ahead of her wedding to Prince William.

“Believe it or not, Kate’s favorite shop in the UK is TK Maxx,” an inside source told Us Weekly in 2011. “She loves to shop for bargains, mixing and matching high street clothes and designer. She has a great eye for that.”

so Prince Harry got papped shopping at @TKMaxx_UK High St Ken. I have spend a fortune there, the boy has good taste! pic.twitter.com/Xu1tEUH5MR — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) June 7, 2013

Taylor Swift and Britney Spears are also ‘Maxxinistas’

Amber Heard and the royal family aren’t the only famous people shopping at TJ Maxx. Taylor Swift revealed that she used to frequent the store with her mother before she got famous.

“My favorite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to TJ Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry,” Swift told Us Weekly in 2017. “I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better. We never bought them, just looked.”

Britney Spears is another megastar who shops at the discount store. In 2018, E! News obtained documents related to the pop star’s conservatorship, revealing that Spears often made purchases from retailers like Old Navy, Target, and TJ Maxx.

