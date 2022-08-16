Amber Marshall Just Opened the Country Store of ‘Heartland’ Fans’ Dreams

For fans of the beloved CBC series Heartland, a new store in Alberta is a must-see attraction. The store was recently opened by Heartland actor Amber Marshall, who plays Amy Fleming on the TV show. See more information about Marshall’s new store below.

Shaun Johnston and Amber Marshall in ‘Heartland’ | Courtesy of CBC.

What is Amber Marshall of ‘Heartland’ doing now?

In addition to acting as Amy on Heartland, Marshall owns a ranch of her own with horses, cows, and other animals. On July 30, Marshall started a new venture with Marshall’s Country Store.

The actor confirmed the store’s opening on Instagram, writing:

“I know I have been quieter than usual on social media… I have been busy working on something behind the scenes for some time now and I can finally let you in on my secret. Over the winter, I took on a full renovation of a commercial space. After countless late nights and endless trips to hardware stores, my dream has taken shape and I am finally able to open the doors to my very first brick and mortar Country Store!”

RELATED: ‘When Calls the Heart’: Why Team Nathan Fans Need to Stream ‘Heartland’ on Netflix

Those visiting the store will find unique items ranging from apparel, accessories, and other gifts and tokens by local vendors.

Are Graham Wardle and Amber Marshall friends?

Graham Wardle may have left Heartland after 13 years on the show, but he still finds ways to help his former Heartland castmate.

In her Instagram post, Marshall revealed that Wardle helped film a commercial for Marshall’s Country Store.

“A BIG thank you to Kerry James and Graham Wardle who created and filmed this super fun commercial just the other night, and for Kerry working his butt off (in between breaking down at the side of the road) to get it ready to go for today,” Marshall wrote.

Wardle was also present for the store’s grand opening, as Marshall posted a photo taken by Wardle on her Instagram.

“Thanks @grahamwardle for snapping this photo for me!” Marshall wrote in the photo’s caption.

RELATED: Why ‘Heartland’ Season 15 Used an Almost Entirely New Crew and the Challenges That Presented

Season 16 of ‘Heartland’ will premiere in October

Season 16 of Heartland will premiere on CBC on Oct. 2. The new season will have 15 episodes, which is an increase from the 10-episode count the past three seasons had.

In a recent interview on the Hallmarkies Podcast, Marshall revealed that some old characters will appear in the upcoming season.

“So we do get to see a couple characters coming back this season, so season 16 is what we’re filming right now that haven’t been there for a while,” the actor said.

Marshall also acknowledged that season 16 of Heartland will have an uplifting tone.

“And then 16, which we’re now just filming, has been just so much fun. It’s been one of those, it’s like, ‘OK, so now we’re two years out of the darkness.’ And now all the characters are really starting to just find themselves again. I’ve had a lot of fun,” Marshall said on the podcast.

She added, “It feels like we’re kind of back to that Heartland that I think we all know and love.”

RELATED: Scott Disick’s Former Modeling Career Included Book Covers