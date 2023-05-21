‘American Idol’ 2023: The 3 Singles Released by Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Megan Danielle

ABC’s American Idol 2023 finale is nearly here, and fans can’t wait to see who wins. Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi made it to the finale, and all three singers have unique voices and backstories they’ve used to connect with the audience. Fans also look forward to listening to Colin, Megan, and Iam’s singles. Here’s what we know about the American Idol 2023 singles.

‘American Idol’ 2023 finalist Colin Stough | ABC/Eric McCandless

Colin Stough’s ‘American Idol’ 2023 single: ‘I Still Talk to Jesus’

Colin Stough is an 18-year-old HVAC technician from Amory, Mississippi, and he continues to charm fans as he enters the American Idol 2023 finale. Colin’s single is titled “I Still Talk to Jesus,” and it was co-written by Francisco Martin VI and Hank Compton. The lyrics seem to portray a lost man who’s going through a breakup.

“I still talk to Jesus even though He doesn’t listen / I’m afraid to know that I’m alone / I still think she’ll call me even though we haven’t talked for months now / I wish her name showed up on my phone,” Stough sings.

“I know I’m better off without you / But I hate knowing it’s the same for you / I tell myself that I still need it / I just want something to believe in / I still talk to Jesus,” he continues.

Stough posted about his single in May 2023. “It can be really hard to find people you can talk to and this song is a reminder that you will always have that one source who is always with you,” he posted to Instagram, along with instructions on how to pre-save the single.

Iam Tongi’s single: ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’

Iam Tongi’s single, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” gives a different vibe than Colin Stough or Megan Danielle’s. The American Idol 2023 finalist shared that his song is all about his late father, Rodney. Tongi’s father died just months before Tongi auditioned for American Idol.

“The meaning of this song to me is when you lose someone you love, everything that you used to do with them reminds you of them,” Tongi said, according to Music Mayhem. ”My dad had kidney failure and he used to go to dialysis. Every single time we pass to a dialysis place: ‘Oh look, it’s Dad.’ I just want people to understand where I’m coming from and to hopefully love the music.”

“’Cause I’ll be seeing you / Seeing you / Wherever I go / And I’ll be / Be with you / Be with you / Wherever I’ll go,” Tongi sings.

“Gone, but your love / Is all I have left / I’ll stand tall / You’ll stay in my arms / Won’t stay in the dark / ‘Cause you’ll look for me,” he continues after the chorus in the third verse.

Megan Danielle’s single: ‘Dream Girl’

Finally, Megan Danielle is entering the American Idol 2023 finale with her single, “Dream Girl.” The country single was co-written by

“Tails California / Wide Open Spaces / Some slow down for ya / some make ya chase it,” Megan sings at the start of the song.

“Dream baby / Close your eyes and let your mind take you somewhere higher / Dream baby / Paint your sky ’cause it ain’t like someone can paint it brighter / Don’t let nothing wake you up at night / ‘Cause it’s a mean world so go ahead and Dream Girl,” she continues.

“I feel like the overall message of ‘Dream Girl’ is really just to share positivity and just share kindness with everyone,” Megan shared, according to Taste of Country. “I just hope when people hear this song they feel the emotion and the love that I put into the song.”

Fans need to stay tuned during the finale to vote for the winner. The winner will be announced by the end of the episode.

American Idol Season 21 finale airs Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.