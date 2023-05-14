‘American Idol’ 2023: When Are the Top 3 Revealed?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continues with the top five singers performing on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The top five are a seriously impressive bunch, and they all will sing for Disney Night. However, they can’t all move on to the finale. So, when are the top three singers revealed? Here’s what we know.

When are the top 3 revealed on ‘American Idol’ 2023?

Iam Tongi from ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The American Idol 2023 top five will become the top three on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Fans can cast their votes during the episode that airs at 8 p.m. ET. By the end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest will announce which singer received the most votes, and two singers will head home. The top three will then move on to the finale, where they’ll compete for the grand prize and title.

The top five — Zachariah Smith, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani, and Colin Stough — were voted in after the top eight performed. On May 14, they’ll take to the stage for Disney Night. Sofia Carson, who started on the Disney Channel and is now known for her award-winning singing, assists the singers as a guest mentor. The night also includes a few guest performers, like The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and Sara Bareilles.

There are a few clear frontrunners in the competition so far. Iam continues to captivate fans with his incredible voice, and Wé’s voice and stage presence can’t be beaten. Many fans on Reddit love Megan and hope to see her go far.

“I’m not a big fan of country (nor am I Christian), but Megan’s talent is undeniable,” a fan wrote. “I have said this before, but I predict that she’ll have the best post-Idol career since Carrie Underwood.”

“I am not voting for Iam but I still think that he will win,” another fan wrote. “Wé Ani all the way!!!”

These are the songs the top 5 competitors will sing on Sunday, May 14

What songs will the American Idol 2023 top five singers sing in order to get into the top three? Each of the top five will sing two songs during the course of the night — and, of course, the songs are Disney-themed.

Colin Stough:

“Real Gone” from Cars

“Nobody Knows” from Pete’s Dragon by The Lumineers

Iam Tongi:

“Lava” from Lava

“Father and Son” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 by Cat Stevens

Megan Danielle:

“Carried Me With You” from Onward

“You Can’t Stop the Girl” from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil by Bebe Rexha

Wé Ani:

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II

“The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie by Miley Cyrus

Zachariah Smith:

“Just Can’t Wait to Be King” The Lion King

“Life is a Highway” from Cars by Rascal Flatts

When is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale?

With the American Idol 2023 top three singers announced on Sunday, May 14, 2023, fans are wondering when they’ll get to finally see the three top singers compete in the finale. So, when does the finale air?

The American Idol 2023 finale airs on Sunday, May 21, 2023, exactly a week after the top three are announced. On Monday, May 15, 2023, the Journey to the Finale airs at 9 p.m. ET. By the following Sunday, fans will see who won it all.

It’s likely that the finale, which airs at 8 p.m. ET, will last until 11 p.m. ET, so fans should get ready for a long night.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

