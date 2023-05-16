‘American Idol’ 2023: Who Will Win, According to Facebook Views and Likes

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top three singers are officially moving forward into the finale, and fans can’t wait to see who wins the competition. On Sunday, May 14, 2023, two singers went home, and the results shocked many fans. So, who will win? Here’s who’s slated to win American Idol 2023 based on Facebook “likes” and views thus far.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top three.]

Iam Tongi in ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ 2023 predictions state Iam Tongi will win

Iam Tongi has been a frontrunner in American Idol 2023 since the beginning of the competition. He officially made it to the top three singers with Colin Stough and Megan Danielle. And it looks like fans on Facebook also love Iam, as he’s clearly a fan favorite.

The top five performed two Disney-themed songs each on Sunday, May 14. Colin sang “Real Gone” from Cars and “Nobody Knows” from Pete’s Dragon. Megan sang “You Can’t Stop the Girl” from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and “Carried Me With You” from Onward. Iam sang “Lava from the short film Lava and “Father and Son” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

After Iam’s performances, Katy Perry claimed he was the one to beat — and Facebook voters seem to agree. According to Facebook early on May 15, 2023, Iam’s first song had over 440,000 views and 23,000 likes. His second song had 365,000 views and nearly 22,000 likes.

As for Megan, her first song had 154,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes, and her second song had 137,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes. Colin’s first song had 143,000 views and 7,100 likes, and his second song had 144,000 views and nearly 6,700 likes.

With these numbers in mind, Iam wins by a landslide. Fans will just have to see if the Facebook votes line up with the live voter turnout during the finale.

Country music fans may split their votes between Colin Stough and Megan Danielle

Colin Stough and Megan Danielle both appeal to country audiences, while Iam Tongi brings something different to the table in American Idol 2023. Fans of the show clearly love country, as several country artists have won in the past, the most notable being Carrie Underwood. But because two of the final three are vying for the country fan’s vote, this might divide the country fan base, giving Iam even more of a leg up.

Fans agree with this idea on Reddit. “Even though the rural crowd makes up the majority of the Idol fan base, the problem is their votes will be split between Colin and Megan,” a fan wrote. “Whereas the entire urban/suburban Idol fan base will be united in voting for Iam.”

Other fans think it won’t matter that the country fans might be divided over choosing Colin or Megan, as fans can technically vote 10 times per voting method, and there are three voting methods. “There is no such thing as splitting the vote with the current format,” a fan pointed out. “Country fans can vote for both Colin and Megan.”

How fans can vote during the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale

Like past weeks, fans can vote for the winner of American Idol 2023 during the live finale. The finale airs on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers have three ways to vote — online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text. Fans can vote 10 times per voting method, as stated above. Voters must be at least 16 years old and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands. The results showing the winner will be announced at the end of the finale.

