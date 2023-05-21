‘American Idol’ 2023: What Does the Winner Get?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 finale is nearly over, and fans finally get to see which of the top three singers wins. Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi compete for the grand prize on Sunday, May 21, 2023. So, what does the American Idol 2023 winner receive? Here’s what to know.

What does the winner of ‘American Idol’ 2023 receive?

Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Megan Danielle are excited to be the top three singers entering the American Idol 2023 finale. The finale begins on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET. Not only do the top three singers reveal their new original songs, but they also receive guest mentorship from country superstar Keith Urban. Several other performers hit the stage throughout the night, including the three judges and the top 12 singers from the season.

So, what will the winner of the season receive? They get $250,000 and a recording contract with Hollywood Records/19 Recordings. The winner doesn’t get the entire $250,000 at once, though. They reportedly get $125,000 when they originally sign the contract and another $125,000 after completing a new album within four months. Additionally, the winner reportedly receives $1,000 weekly while they record the album, and then $1,000 for every master recording provided. The winner also receives a budget of up to $300,000 to complete the album, but they reportedly have to pay this back against future earnings.

It’s also unlikely that the winner will see all of the $250,000. Managers and lawyers take a huge chunk of money (up to 25% total), likely leaving the winner with well under $200,000.

The first few seasons of American Idol seemed to offer more lucrative deals to the winners, too. Season 1 winner and runner-up Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini received a free vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands after their season. Winners Clarkson, Ruben Studdard, and Fantasia Barrino also struck $1 million deals.

ABC announces the winner by the end of the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale

By the end of the American Idol 2023 finale, fans will see who wins the grand prize.

Colin Stough and Megan Danielle both appeal to the country fan base, which American Idol is known for having. With this in mind, it seems likely that either of them will pull out a win. Recent seasons of the series have proven that country fans vote heavily for their favorites.

Alternatively, fans have adored Iam Tongi since the beginning. Tongi’s magical voice enchanted the judges from the start, and Katy Perry seems to think he’ll win it all. “To add to that, I believe it’s written in the stars. I don’t believe in coincidences,” Katy told Iam. “I know your name’s ‘Iam,’ but when I see your name written, I see ‘I. Am … the next American Idol.’”

Fans will have to stay tuned during the episode to vote. Voting for the winner will end before the final commercial break airs.

Runner-ups typically join the live tour after the show

So, what happens to the American Idol 2023 runner-up? They typically join The American Idols Live! national tour along with nine additional finalists. Runner-up Blake Lewis from season 6 spoke about the opportunity with Insider. “I got to tour for three months with all these amazing people,” he said. “I just spent the whole year with them. I literally had two days off in 2007.”

Unfortunately, not everyone liked the opportunity season 3 runner-up Diana DeGarmo said she “almost felt like a glorified karaoke singer,” as she didn’t get to perform her own music while on tour.

American Idol Season 21 finale airs Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

