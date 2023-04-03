‘American Idol’: Body Language Expert Says Ryan Seacrest Acts ‘Non-Committal’ to Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Fans watching American Idol Season 21 are happy to see Ryan Seacrest return. The show wasn’t the same without the beloved host of the series. As far as Seacrest’s personal life is concerned, he’s been dating his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, since 2021. Here’s what a body language expert said about Seacrest acting “non-committal” toward Paige.

What is the age difference between Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest?

Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have quite an age difference. The American Idol host is 48 years old and will turn 49 in December 2023. Paige is just 25 years old. They have a 23-year age difference.

An insider shared with Us Weekly that Seacrest and Paige were getting serious in their relationship after they started dating in May 2021. “Ryan is increasingly confident he and Aubrey have what it takes for the long term,” the source shared in June 2022. “He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, it’s still relatively early days after all, but the fact he was willing to go red-carpet official was a big step.”

Another source shared how Seacrest heavily leaned on Paige when he announced his departure from Live With Kelly and Ryan after six years. “Aubrey’s been a rock during the tougher times this past couple of years,” the source shared.

A body language expert said Ryan Seacrest acts ‘non-committal’ to his girlfriend

While insiders note Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige seem to have a great relationship, a body language expert relayed that Seacrest’s body language says otherwise.

According to expert Judy James, “Ryan’s body language responses when he’s with Aubrey suggest he might take a more protective and rather non-committal stance,” she told The Sun. “Aubrey’s a stunning model who allows her modeling poses to continue into her moments with Ryan.”

James continued by evaluating recent photos of the American Idol host with Aubrey Paige in New York. The expert noted Seacrest walking in front of Paige gives the energy of someone trying to “deflect attention,” whereas Paige “poses with Ryan suggest she’s happy to promote and celebrate her relationship with him.”

Additional photos from the couple’s time in Miami shows Paige “peacocking to get his attention,” according to James. “Ryan’s eye gaze seems limited to his book, his phone, and to the dog. The very serious-looking book forms another crotch-barrier gesture. The huge, dark-framed spectacles make Ryan look intellectual rather than playful.”

James then noted that Paige stares ahead while Seacrest stares affectionately at his dog instead of at Paige.

Ryan Seacrest ‘enjoys’ his time back on ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on 'American Idol'

It’s unclear what’s next for Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige. But for now, American Idol fans are enjoying seeing Seacrest back as the host. He’s enjoying his time hosting with the judges.

“We’re in our sixth season together,” Seacrest told Entertainment Tonight. “This is more of a statement. How crazy is it to think we’ve been doing this for six years already, and we’re still able to put up with each other? Everybody enjoys everybody.”

Katy Perry also shared that she loves the “familiarity” between the host and the judges. Her favorite part about working with Seacrest, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan is “finding incredible talent. Discovering incredible talent and going to these really cool cities we get to go to.”

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.