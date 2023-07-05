Frank Fritz hasn't been on 'American Pickers' in years. Could he return for episodes in 2023? Here's what a source revealed.

History Channel’s hit reality TV series, American Pickers, first started with Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe traversing the U.S. in the hopes of finding one-of-a-kind antiques and collectibles. The best friends made the perfect duo for years, but Fritz was eventually removed from the series. So, will fans see Frank Fritz in new episodes of American Pickers airing in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Is Frank Fritz back on ‘American Pickers’ in 2023?

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe spent 21 seasons as co-stars of American Pickers. So, will Fritz return to star in American Pickers in 2023? Unfortunately, fans hoping to see the ex-star are out of luck, as he’s currently focusing on his health.

Fritz and Wolfe’s friend revealed to the Quad-City Times that the duo had an emotional reunion over Memorial Day weekend in 2023. While they’ve had their ups and downs, they still have a lot of love for each other. Wolfe will continue with the series while Fritz will not.

“Mike really stressed all the good times they had before the show and during the show,” the friend shared regarding the duo’s reunion. “Mike did say he’d like Frank back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health.” Perhaps this means fans will see the friends reunite on TV in the future.

For now, Fritz’s focus remains on getting better after the stroke he had in July 2022. Last July, he was found unresponsive following the stroke, and he’s received in-patient care ever since. The star was also placed under temporary guardianship, according to court documents from August 2022. Fritz’s longtime friend became his guardian while a local bank took over his finances.

“Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care,” the petition for guardianship stated, according to Des Moines Register. It also stated he was “unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.”

Why did Frank Fritz leave ‘American Pickers’?

It’s unclear if Frank Fritz would be welcome back to American Pickers in 2023 if he wanted to return. So, what happened?

According to Fritz, he didn’t leave on his own accord. He told The Sun that the History Channel didn’t ask for him to return after he briefly left for back surgery in 2020.

“I would like to come back to the show,” Fritz told The Sun. “I was doing it for 11 years. I’m 100% recovered now and I’m ready to roll and go back on the show. … They talk out of both sides of their mouth. It would be like me telling you I want to go back on the show and then tomorrow going, ‘I never said that, I never said anything about that.'”

“The show runner called me on my birthday on Oct. 11 of last year and he said ‘I’ll call you back tomorrow,’ but I haven’t heard from those people at all. They don’t contact me,” Fritz continued.

Additional sources noted the network didn’t want Fritz back, as the show was doing fine with Mike Wolfe at the helm. Other rumors claimed Fritz and Wolfe were feuding at the time, which also led the network to dismiss Fritz.

When does the new season begin?

New episodes of American Pickers air on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel. Season 24 of the series began in January 2023, and only 10 episodes aired before they seemingly concluded the season in March 2023. It’s unclear if the new episodes are a continuation of season 24 or the beginning of season 25.

Mike Wolfe’s brother, Robbie Wolfe, posted about new episodes back in May 2023. “New stuff starts in July we are always filming never shut down thanks for watching,” he told a fan on Instagram.

American Pickers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

