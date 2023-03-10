‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Abandoned His Store ‘Years’ Before Stroke

History’s reality TV series American Pickers Season 24 recently ended. And fans are still curious about what Frank Fritz is up to next. Fritz is no longer on the series with Mike Wolfe, and he reportedly hasn’t returned to his antique store in Illinois since his life-threatening stroke. Here’s what’s going on.

How is Frank Fritz doing after his stroke?

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from ‘American Pickers’ | Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz were best friends on American Pickers, but the friends had a falling out. Additionally, Fritz had a stroke in July 2022 that put him in the hospital. Not only did his stroke jeopardize his future on reality TV, but it also threatened his life.

According to The Sun, Fritz’s father said his son was in “stable condition” following the stroke. But the American Pickers star needs much assistance as of March 2023. Court papers revealed that Fritz’s friend was appointed his guardian and a bank was appointed to oversee his finances. Fritz’s conservator took on the responsibility of paying for Fritz’s health insurance and property taxes. The bank ensured Fritz kept up with state and federal taxes.

“Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur,” court papers explained. “Mr. Fritz’s decision­making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.”

He reportedly hasn’t been back to his store in ‘years’

While Frank Fritz no longer appears on American Pickers, he still maintained his store in Savanna, Illinois. Frank Fritz Finds was once the home to many antiques and collectibles that Fritz would find and sell without the assistance of the History channel. But it seems there’s not much left in the store as of March 2023.

According to The Sun, Fritz hasn’t restocked the store since his stroke. “There hasn’t been a single new item in the store,” an insider told the publication. “An employee told me new antiques come in ‘literally never.’” The insider also noted Fritz hadn’t been in the store in “years.”

With this in mind, it seems Fritz might’ve stopped visiting his store even before his stroke, seeing as his stroke happened less than a year ago. It’s unclear how restocking worked if he did not visit the facility. However, legal documents regarding Fritz’s conservatorship noted new plans to restock the store in Fritz’s absence.

“The conservator has not yet inventoried those items but plans to leave them largely as they are now, with the exception of stocking Mr. Fritz’s antique store in Savannah, IL, as needed,” the papers claimed. “Conservator is hopeful [Frank] will be able to participate in selection and pricing of items as he did previously.”

Will Frank Fritz return to ‘American Pickers’?

Given the news of Frank Fritz’s life after his stroke, he likely won’t return to American Pickers. Fans would love to see Fritz return, but Mike Wolfe will continue to carry the torch for the show.

American Pickers reportedly has plans to start filming in new locations in March 2023. According to Times West Virginia, the Pickers are headed to West Virginia for rare and unique antiques.

“Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories,” the press release states.

