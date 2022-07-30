‘American Pickers’: Is Frank Fritz Married? What Happened to His Girlfriend, Diann Bankson?

History’s reality TV series, American Pickers, featured Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe on the hunt for hidden treasures in the most unexpected places. Fritz made news most recently for his stroke; before that, he left the show for back surgery and never returned. Additionally, Frank Fritz had a girlfriend, Diann Bankson. So, is Frank Fritz married today? What happened with Bankson?

Is Frank Fritz from ‘American Pickers’ married?

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe made headlines in the past for their feud, and now, it’s Wolfe leading the way in starring in American Pickers. Now, many fans are wondering what Fritz got up to after he was dismissed from the show — and they want to know whether he’s married.

So, does Frank Fritz have a wife? It’s unclear of his relationship status as of now, but it appears he’s likely single. Most fans know his last major relationship was with Diann Bankson. Distractify reports he posted photos with Bankson as far back as 2016, and rumors swirled in 2021 that he and Bankson tied the knot. After posting photos of Bankson, Fritz clarified that they did not get married, but he considered her family. “Diann’s family is my family,” he wrote. “It is great being Grandpa Frank! I love my girls.”

The Sun reports the two were engaged in 2017. Sadly, as of July 2021, Fritz and Bankson were reportedly no longer dating. Fritz told The Sun that Bankson cheated on him during their relationship. “The main problem was this girlfriend I had, I thought I was getting married and I bought a brand new house,” he said. “Then, I found out that all the time while I was on the road, she had a boyfriend back here.”

Diann Bankson refutes Frank Fritz’s cheating claims

Frank Fritz and Diann Bankson have different accounts regarding what went down in their relationship. According to Bankson, the American Pickers star was cheating on him.

The Sun reports Bankson claimed she “walked in and caught him in bed with another woman” in November 2018. Additionally, she said she was severely burned due to a fireworks incident after they reconciled. Court papers regarding the incident claim Fritz “refused” to take her to the hospital for medical care. They split again after the incident. By March 2020, Bankson dismissed the lawsuit.

Fritz has a different side to the story. “She was cheating a lot longer than me,” he told The Sun. “I had someone over at the house, but that’s all it was. She didn’t catch me in the act, it was nothing like that. You’d think I would have learned, she cheated each time. I don’t think she can help herself.”

Bankson also spoke to The Sun about Fritz’s claims. “It’s not true what he’s saying,” she said. “If he’s trying to make me look like the bad person, of course I’m going to say it’s not true, because it’s not.”

Does Mike Wolfe have a wife?

While Frank Fritz’s relationship with Diann Bankson didn’t last, what about the other American Pickers star?

The Sun reports Mike Wolfe was married to Jodi Faeth for 10 years, but Faeth filed for divorce in July 2021. The two finalized their divorce in December 2021. Court documents showed Wolfe had to pay his ex-wife $634,000 in alimony, and he agreed to pay her $5,228,878.73 to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate.” Additionally, Faeth was given their $2 million home in Nashville, Tennessee. She has primary custody of their daughter.

All’s not lost for Wolfe. He moved on with model Leticia Cline after the divorce, and they went public with their relationship in August 2021.

American Pickers airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on History.

