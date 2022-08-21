‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Wants ‘Something Positive’ to Come From His Stroke, His Friend Says

History fans keeping up with the reality TV series American Pickers have mixed feelings about Frank Fritz’s exit. Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe co-hosted the show for years, but in more recent times, Fritz left and never returned. Even more recently, Fritz reportedly had a stroke. Now, his close friend reports he says he hopes “something positive” will come as a result of his stroke.

What happened to Frank Fritz? The ‘American Pickers’ star had a stroke

Frank Fritz is known as the polarizing ex-host of American Pickers. He left the show in season 21 after back surgery and claims he attempted to return, but to no avail. Unfortunately, he had a stroke in July 2022. Audio obtained by The Sun reveals his friend found him on the floor of his home after the stroke occurred.

“I just showed up at my friend’s house here and he was sprawled out on his floor,” the friend told dispatchers on July 14, 2022. “He can’t speak to me. He might be seizuring (sic), I’m not sure.”

Thankfully, Fritz is reportedly in stable condition. His father told The Sun that his son remained stable after the stroke. Mike Wolfe, who allegedly has a complicated relationship with Fritz, also asked fans on Instagram to keep Fritz in their thoughts during this difficult time.

Frank Fritz’s friend says Fritz wants ‘something positive’ to come from his stroke

Frank Fritz’s friend spoke to the Quad-City Times about the American Pickers star. According to the friend, Fritz hopes “something positive” can come from his health situation — which may include donations to the Humane Society.

“On his road to recovery, he is asking (fans) to donate or to adopt a pet from our local Humane Society of Scott County, as he is planning on adopting a cat in the near future,” the friend explained. “This is an organization that he is very passionate about.”

It seems Fritz is getting better every day, too. The friend noted that Fritz “would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined. He really is getting better every single day.”

“While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes,” the friend continued.

Will he return to ‘American Pickers’?

With Frank Fritz’s condition improving daily, will he return to American Pickers? It’s unclear where Fritz’s fate with the show lies. After his back surgery, he voiced his desire to return.

“I’d still like to get back to my job,” he said at the time, according to The Sun. “I miss my friends and my people and being on the road and meeting all those different characters.”

With that said, it seems Mike Wolfe didn’t think he’d see Fritz return. The two friends reportedly feuded, and Wolfe’s brother now takes Fritz’s place. His Instagram post from July 2021 has him wishing Fritz “all the best” in “the next part of his journey.”

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” Wolfe wrote. “The journey that Frank, Dani, and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. … I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

American Pickers Season 23 airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on History.

