‘American Pickers’: Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Friends in 2022?

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz starred together in History’s reality TV series, American Pickers. Now, Fritz is off the show, leaving Wolfe and his brother Robbie Wolfe, to lead. Wolfe and Fritz reportedly had a severe falling out through the years. So, where do they stand in 2022? Here’s what to know about their friendship.

‘American Pickers’ stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz feuded in the past

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe | Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz spent 21 seasons co-starring in American Pickers, but Fritz stopped appearing on the show in the middle of season 21 following back surgery. Fans were mystified by Fritz’s disappearance from the show, and Fritz himself noted he wanted to return. It seems he and Wolfe had a feud that may have had something to do with his dismissal.

So, what happened between Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz? According to The Sun, the friends feuded over their fame. Fritz thought the production team unfairly favored Wolfe.

“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent,” Fritz said. “I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

“When everybody is getting along and there’s no drama, me and him are very good together,” Fritz added.

Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz still friends?

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz still don’t star in American Pickers together. But where do they stand as friends?

Wolfe hasn’t spoken much about where he stands with Fritz, but he created an Instagram post in July 2022 verifying their friendship. Wolfe explained that Fritz had a stroke and asked fans to keep the former American Picker star in their thoughts.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” the post continued. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this OK. I love you, buddy.”

Fritz explained in the past that he and Wolfe have fantastic on-screen chemistry, so we imagine he still views Wolfe as a friend in 2022. “You couldn’t just stick two people in a van and get the chemistry you get from me and Mike,” he told The Sun. “We’ve known each other for about 40 years. We can finish each other’s sentences.”

Is Frank Fritz coming back to ‘American Pickers’?

Will fans see Frank Fritz back on American Pickers? Fritz told The Sun he would love to return if given the opportunity. “It’s up to the network whether I come back on the show,” he shared. “It ain’t gonna affect me one bit. I didn’t leave the show. I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came.”

As of now, there don’t seem to be any immediate plans for Fritz’s return. But with Mike Wolfe stating he’s still close friends with Fritz and with a recent decline in viewership, perhaps the production team will ask Fritz to return. Only time will tell.

American Pickers airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on History.

