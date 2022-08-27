‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Never Competed for Profits, Source Said

History fans love American Pickers, a reality TV series starring Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie Wolfe, who travel across America to find antique treasures. Before Robbie Wolfe starred in the show, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz teamed up. The childhood friends co-hosted for over 20 seasons before Fritz was dismissed, and their friendship seemed to fray. Despite that, a source explained Wolfe and Fritz never competed against each other for profits.

‘American Pickers’ stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz connected over their love of antiques

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz | Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz made a fabulous pairing on American Pickers. According to Looper, the two first met in middle school and later became friends over their mutual love for hidden antique treasures. “We’d see each other at different places and we were, you know, picking and stuff, and then all of a sudden we maybe bought a few things from each other and stuff and [it turned into] ‘Hey, why don’t you give me five bucks and you can ride along with me,” Fritz told Fox News.

The friends starred in the History show for years, which took them all across the country to find unique items. “A lot of things that were made here aren’t anymore, so it’s kind of walking down memory lane for the viewer and us in regards to, you know, what used to be manufactured here,” Wolfe added. “Frank and I are both car guys — transportation guys — we’ve always appreciated a past as far as the automotive industry, the motorcycle industry, so, we feel proud with every story that we tell.”

They never competed against each other for profits, a source explained

Get ready for a fun-filled summer because new episodes of #AmericanPickers are back starting July 9 on the HISTORY Channel! Watch as we search for the rarest treasures across America with some of our best finds yet and, you never know, we might be visiting your hometown next! pic.twitter.com/DMgGAAHYH9 — American Pickers (@americanpickers) June 23, 2022

With Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe traveling together and owning their own businesses, it’d be easy for the men to compete against each other for profits. According to a History publicist, so, that’s not the case.

“They each run their own business, and they sell the items you see them purchasing on the show separately,” the publicist told Star Tribune. “Mike is the sole owner of Antique Archaeology. Frank sells his items via his website at www.frankfritzfinds.com.”

Back in 2011, Fritz spoke to Southeastern Antiquing and Collecting Magazine about opening his shop, which was new at the time. “I get to the shop early and do stuff,” he shared. “So many people come into the shop each day that I get out early. Tour buses come, and we get 300 people per day in the shop in this little town in Iowa. It is a totally new experience, having a shop. I had a warehouse before. I will be opening a shop in Nashville in the spring.”

Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz still friends?

"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke. https://t.co/oVTLRD5Dch — Sioux City Journal (@scj) August 16, 2022

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are no longer on American Pickers together, but are they still friends?

It’s difficult to say where they stand now. After Fritz’s departure from the show, he slammed Wolfe. “We never were friends in grade school,” Fritz told The Sun. “I don’t believe in 10 years he’s said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing.” Fritz also said he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in years.

However, following the news of Fritz’s stroke in July 2022, Wolfe wrote a sweet statement about Fritz on Instagram. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

