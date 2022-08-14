‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Ex-Wife, Jodi Faeth, Earns Royalties Until 2026

History’s reality TV series, American Pickers, takes viewers across the U.S. to find unique antiques. Mike Wolfe once starred on the show with Frank Fritz, but now, Wolfe and his brother are taking the reigns. While Wolfe is well-known for his role on the show, his expensive divorce hit the media in 2021. Here’s what happened during Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth’s pricey separation and what royalties she’ll receive until 2026.

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe finalized his divorce from Jodi Faeth in December 2021

Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth finalized their divorce in 2021. The Sun reports the two tied the knot in September 2012 in Tennessee, and they initially met in 1994. Unfortunately, Faeth filed for divorce from the American Pickers star in November 2020, but they separated as early as June 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the separation. The exes reportedly finalized their divorce in December 2021.

Wolfe and Faeth share a daughter, Charlie Faeth Wolfe, who’s 10 years old in 2022. Wolfe is 58 years old, and he had his daughter in his late 40s. The Sun reports he posted on Facebook about having a child in his later years. “Becoming a dad late in life is never a dull moment, but I know how special these moments are with her,” he wrote. “I cannot believe how fast she is sprouting up. I love being a dad to my brown-eyed baby girl. Charlie Wolfe.”

Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth’s divorce cost him a lot of money — and she’s still earning royalties

Mike Wolfe does exceptionally well thanks to his time on American Pickers, but his divorce from Jodi Faeth certainly didn’t help his income. The Sun reports Wolfe was court-ordered to pay his ex-wife $634,000 in alimony. Faeth was also given their $2 million home in Nashville Tennessee, as well as their other home in North Carolina. Altogether, the exes had 15 real estate properties, so he kept the remaining 13.

In addition to the alimony, Wolfe agreed to pay Faeth nearly $6 million to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate.”

Faeth also earned money from American Pickers. The divorce settlement noted she would earn 50% of post-tax royalties from American Pickers Seasons 1-10 from before Dec. 31, 2021, and 40% of post-tax royalties from the first 10 seasons of the show from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026.

Faeth also earned primary custody of their daughter. She cares for their daughter 230.5 days of the year, and Wolfe cares for her 134.5 days of the year. Additionally, Wolfe has to pay $2,100 a month in child support and provide medical and dental insurance for the child.

Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz still friends?

While fans shouldn’t expect to see Jodi Faeth on American Pickers, they greatly miss when Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz were still on the show together. Unfortunately, Fritz stopped appearing on the show following serious back surgery. In July 2022, he had a stroke, but he’s reportedly in stable condition. Fritz expressed interest in returning to the show at some point, but it’s unclear where he and Wolfe stand after an alleged feud.

So, are Wolfe and Fritz still friends? Neither party has spoken too much about their alleged falling out or where they stand now. But Wolfe verified their friendship via Instagram after Fritz’s stroke. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. … Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this OK. I love you, buddy.”

