‘American Pickers’: Robbie Wolfe Was Once Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail

History’s reality TV series, American Pickers, initially featured Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz traveling across the country to track down collections of classic Americana. But Fritz hasn’t starred in the show in a couple of seasons. Robbie Wolfe, Mike Wolfe’s brother, replaced Fritz. Now, an old police report is resurfacing, showing Robbie’s past troubles with law enforcement.

Who is Robbie Wolfe in ‘American Pickers’?

Many American Pickers fans miss Frank Fritz, as he and Mike Wolfe made the perfect dynamic duo for years. But now, Robbie Wolfe is in the spotlight. So, who is Robbie?

Robbie is Mike’s older brother, and he has plenty of antique experience of his own. The Sun reports that he bought a commercial real estate building in Iowa in 2021 for $200,000, which later became his antique store. Robbie put a new roof, garage door, plumbing, and electricity into the building. As for what the store wells, Robbie stocks it with antique signs, cast irons, vintage oil cans, clocks, and other goods. He also has antique cars, like a New York City black taxi, and other motorcycles and bikes outside of the store.

Aside from owning his antique store, he owns a landscaping business, RJ Wolfe & Sons. Now, he regularly appears in American Pickers and will seemingly continue to play a leading role in the series.

Robbie Wolfe was once arrested and sentenced to 150 days in jail

Fans already have mixed feelings about Mike Wolfe’s brother starring in American Pickers. More recently, his unsavory past came to light.

According to The Sun, Robbie Wolfe was arrested for assault with injury, criminal mischief, and interference with official acts at a sports bar. The incident happened on April 11, 1993 — well over 20 years ago. Robbie was 27 years old. The police statement provided in Iowa court documents notes Robbie got physical with one of the officers.

“While trying to arrest the defendant, he did strike me three times, causing bodily injury to my head and mouth,” the officer’s statement reads. “He also struck my glasses, which damaged them totally, they were valued at $250. [Robbie] was then sprayed with capstun trying to avoid the arrest. He was then taken into custody.”

Instead of going to trial, Robbie reportedly accepted a plea deal and admitted guilt. He was then sentenced to 120 days in jail for the assault and criminal mischief, and another 30 days for “interfering with official acts.” Ultimately, Robbie’s jail time was suspended, and he completed his year-long probation and treatment.

How is Frank Fritz doing today?

Fans can expect to continue seeing Robbie Wolfe and Mike Wolfe together on American Pickers. But what is Frank Fritz up to?

Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke in July 2022, and his father verified to The Sun that he’s in stable condition. Before the stroke, Fritz still wasn’t on American Pickers, but he expressed interest in returning if History wanted him back. He and Mike had an alleged feud, though, given Mike’s Instagram post following Fritz’s stroke, it seems the two might’ve squashed their beef.

“There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show, but now is not the time to set the record straight,” Mike posted. “Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this OK. I love you, buddy.”

American Pickers airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on History.

