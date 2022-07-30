‘American Pickers’: Is the Show Canceled in 2022? Prediction Based on Ratings

Fans love American Pickers, a reality TV series on History. The show initially followed antique pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they traveled through the U.S. to turn one person’s junk into their treasures. The men went through junkyards and abandoned properties to find unique collectibles to restore. So, what’s going on with the show in 2022? Here’s what to know.

Why is Frank Fritz not on ‘American Pickers’ anymore?

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz | Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz were the American Pickers stars, but now, Fritz is no longer part of the show. So, what happened?

According to The Sun, Fritz stopped appearing in the show during American Pickers Season 21. Wolfe carried the show as of episode 8 of the season, and production didn’t address his absence. Finally, Fritz explained what occurred during an interview in July 2021. He was reportedly fired from the show, but he hoped to return.

“I would like to come back to the show,” he explained. “I was doing it for 11 years. … They talk out of both sides of their mouth. It would be like me telling you I want to go back on the show and then tomorrow going, ‘I never said that, I never said anything about that.’ The showrunner called me on my birthday on Oct. 11 of last year and he said, ‘I’ll call you back tomorrow,’ but I haven’t heard from those people at all. They don’t contact me.”

It’s still unclear exactly what occurred, but it seems Fritz’s falling out with Wolfe and Fritz’s back surgery led to his departure.

Is ‘American Pickers’ canceled? The ratings declined

Get ready for a fun-filled summer because new episodes of #AmericanPickers are back starting July 9 on the HISTORY Channel! Watch as we search for the rarest treasures across America with some of our best finds yet and, you never know, we might be visiting your hometown next! pic.twitter.com/DMgGAAHYH9 — American Pickers (@americanpickers) June 23, 2022

With Frank Fritz out of the picture, is American Pickers canceled in 2022?

The show is currently airing new episodes every Saturday on History, and it’s in its 23rd season. After season 23, it’s unclear what will happen with the series. The Sun reports ratings plummeted after Fritz’s dismissal, leaving fans to wonder if History will cancel it. With each new episode, the ratings reportedly continue to decline.

American Pickers Season 23 brought Wolfe’s brother, Robbie, into the picture, but fans still want to see Fritz make a return. According to CinemaBlend, the season 23 premiere brought in a higher viewership than the end of season 22, but it’s still lagging. We imagine the show will continue into its 24th season, but if ratings continue to decline, History may call it quits.

Additionally, Fritz seems interested in potentially having his own spinoff series, though it’s unclear if History would ever give it the green light.

Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz still friends?

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

With Frank Fritz not returning to American Pickers, where does he stand with Mike Wolfe?

Distractify notes Wolfe and Fritz started their friendship in 2009. But following Fritz’s back surgery, he said he had a falling out with Wolfe. Fritz said Wolfe never checked on him following his surgery, and the two hadn’t spoken in years.

Following Fritz’s stroke in 2022, Wolfe made a statement clarifying where he and Fritz stand. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on,” he noted. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show, but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

While Fritz and Wolfe have their differences, it seems their friendship still stands.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Where Is the ‘American Pickers’ Store? Here’s How to Shop at Antique Archaeology