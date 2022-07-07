‘Amsterdam’ Goes Viral Over 4 David O. Russell Abuse Allegations

The trailer for David O. Russell’s newest movie, Amsterdam, just hit the Internet. However, the conversation surrounding the movie is questioning why a cast of A-listers would ever agree to work with this particular filmmaker. The cast includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. Here’s a look at the four separate incidents that social media can’t stop talking about.

‘Amsterdam’ filmmaker David O. Russell had a physical altercation with George Clooney

David O. Russell | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In a 2000 interview with Playboy, George Clooney talked about his experience filming Three Kings. He called it “truly, without exception, the worst experience of [his] life.” Clooney explained that Amsterdam filmmaker Russell displayed abusive behavior toward everybody on the set, but it extended toward the actor when he called it out.

“It was a dangerous time,” Clooney said. “I was trying to make things work, so I went over and put my arm around him. I said, ‘David, it’s a big day. But you can’t shove, push or humiliate people who aren’t allowed to defend themselves.’ He turned on me and said, ‘Why don’t you just worry about your f***ed-up act? You’re being a d***. You want to hit me? You want to hit me? Come on, p****, hit me.’ I’m looking at him like he’s out of his mind. Then he started banging me on the head with his head. He goes, ‘Hit me, you p****. Hit me.’ Then he got me by the throat and I went nuts.”

The director verbally attacked Lily Tomlin on ‘I Heart Huckabees’ set

The second reason why Amsterdam is trending on social media is because of another incident Russell had with actor Lily Tomlin. They worked together on I Heart Huckabees, but they had a very negative experience working together. There’s a two-minute-long clip that resurfaced on social media showing their exchange. It begins with the two bickering and Russell ultimately blowing up into a rage, yelling at the actor, and throwing things.

“OK b****,” Russel shouted. “I’m not here to be f***ing yelled at! I worked on this f***ing thing for three f***ing years not to have some f***ing c*** yell at me in front of the f***ing crew when I’m trying to f***ing help you, you b****!”

However, Tomlin would later tell Movieline that they’re close friends and ultimately made up. Nevertheless, the Amsterdam conversation is still bringing up this video of a terrifying outburst from Russell.

‘Amsterdam’ filmmaker David O. Russell’s niece filed sexual assault claim against her uncle

I want to freak out over the movie with Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift, but it's more important to point out the heinous things that David O. Russell has been accused of. https://t.co/tNMcxPmnqO — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) July 6, 2022

Amsterdam trailer viewers are directing the conversation around an incident involving Russell away from the movie set. The Chicago Tribune reported that in December 2011, Russell’s transgender niece filed a police report against her uncle for groping her while they were at the gym. To make matters worse, he admitted to it in the police report but blamed her for what took place. Russell explained that she was “acting very provocative toward him” and invited him to touch her chest. However, he also admitted to being “curious about the breast enhancement.”

The sexual assault case was closed without charges, but social media continues to question why the Amsterdam cast would ever want to work with Russell.

The director made Amy Adams cry on the ‘American Hustle’ set

Stories about Russell on movie sets extend even a bit closer to the upcoming Amsterdam. In a 2016 GQ interview, Amy Adams talked about some of her experiences working with the filmmaker on The Fighter and American Hustle. She admitted that he made her cry almost every single day while they were working together.

“He did,” Adams said regarding Russell making her cry. “He was hard on me, that’s for sure. It was a lot. I was really just devastated on set. I mean, not every day, but most.” However, she acknowledged that co-star Jennifer Lawrence didn’t have the same experience.

Adams continued: “Jennifer [Lawrence] doesn’t take any of it on. She’s Teflon. And I am not Teflon. But I also don’t like to see other people treated badly, you know what I mean?”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

RELATED: ‘The Poker House’: Jennifer Lawrence Hid Her First-Ever Movie Script From Her Parents Because of a ‘Tough Rape’ Scene