Hilary Swank and Amy Adams both reflected on the film roles they missed out on throughout their careers.

Actor Amy Adams once unwittingly snatched a role from Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank. But the two didn’t know this about each other until they happened to be interviewed together.

Hilary Swank awkwardly found out Amy Adams was given a role that she wanted

Actors usually have no hard feelings towards other performers who might be offered a role they couldn’t win. But discovering that Adams nabbed a movie that the Oscar-winner had her heart set on made for a humorous, albeit slightly uncomfortable conversation between the two.

The pair offered their own unique insight into the film industry in The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors roundtable. They opened up alongside other actors like Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman about their journeys through the film industry.

During the roundtable, the actors began to discuss roles that got away from them. There was one movie in particular that Swank was somewhat heartbroken slipped through her fingers.

“I want to fight for things that I believe in and that I want to be a part of. You know, there was a script I fell in love with back in August that was sent to me. It’s a first-time director but a well-known writer, and I read the script and I said, ‘I want to meet you.’ And he was like, ‘OK, great.’ I went in and I didn’t get it,” Swank recalled.

After some prodding, it was soon discovered that Adams was offered the role that Swank was after. But she turned down the project because of her newfound obligations as a mother.

“I felt at this time with my daughter being a baby, I couldn’t go there emotionally and still be there for her in the way I felt like an infant deserves,” she said.

Amy Adams and Hilary Swank both played the same character

Adams and Swank not only may have competed for the same role, but they once played different interpretations of the same character. Swank once starred in Amelia as the titular character Amelia Earhart. The feature was a biographical project about the pilot who famously disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Meanwhile, Adams portrayed the same character in the comedy feature Night of the Museum.

The irony of playing the same role wasn’t lost on the Enchanted star at the time. According to Live Journal, she was asked if her and Swank’s Amelias could one day battle each other in a celebrity death match. Adams quipped if that was to ever occur, the match would be a disappointment.

“We’ll end up having tea. It’ll be so boring. We’ll end up talking about how great Amelia is, and she can tell me more about her life and I could tell her about how we interpreted her. It would end up being really boring, actually. I think Hilary and I would probably really get on talking about her,” she said.

Who has a higher net worth – Amy Adams or Hilary Swank

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Swank has a slightly higher net worth than Adams. The publication claims that Swank has accumulated $70 million over the course of her career. Meanwhile, Adams managed $60 million.

The slight disparity in their net worth may be due to their individual career paths. Although they’re both the same age, Swank had an earlier start as a mainstream actor. Swank had notable roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Next Karate Kid in the early 90s. Adams considered her big break to be Junebug, which came out in 2005.

Swank is also a producer, which may further contribute to her slightly higher net worth. Whereas Adams mainly sticks to acting as her occupation.