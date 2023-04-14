Amy Adams Once Felt ‘Very Intimidated’ by Having to Work With Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart once teamed up with Man of Steel star Amy Adams for the small independent feature On the Road. But perhaps unbeknownst to Stewart at the time, Adams was cautious about being around the Twilight alum.

Kristen Stewart once shared she’s had a crush on Amy Adams since working with her

Stewart and Adams both had pleasant things to say about each other when it came to collaborating for On the Road. Working with the superstar made Stewart an even bigger fan of Adams than perhaps she already was. So much so that Stewart ranked her right up there with some of her favorite celebrity crushes.

“I used to have a huge thing for Harrison Ford,” Stewart once told W (via Digital Spy). “And Amy Adams, man, she’s my favourite actress. I have a total crush on her because I got to work with her too – she’s awesome.”

Meanwhile, Adams had similar praise for her co-star. She’d been keeping track of Stewart’s career since the actor’s earlier years, and had high hopes for her future.

“She’s awesome,” Adams once told MTV News (via Just Jared). “I knew she had chops. I’ve seen her since Panic Room. I thought she was fantastic. I feel like she’s grown up onscreen. She was great in Into the Wild. The girl’s got some chops.”

Despite Adams being a bit older at the time than Stewart and a more experienced actor, she still found herself wary of working with her younger co-star. If only because she was cautious about collaborating with teenagers in general.

“I guess I’m getting to the point in my life where I’m suspicious of teenagers and I’m intimidated a little bit,” she once told E! News.

Stewart was slightly removed from being a teenager since she was 20-years-old at the time. But Adams was already well-aware of that fact, and it didn’t change anything.

“She’s not a teenager, but she’s close enough and I was very intimidated,” she explained.

The Junebug star also surprised Stewart by revealing herself to be a genuine fan of the Twilight series.

“I told [Stewart] I read the books and she was like, ‘You’ve read the books?’ She couldn’t compute it, but you have to imagine I was playing this sort of bedraggled drug addict, so she was like, ‘That doesn’t seem like the audience.’ But she was incredibly gracious and lovely,” she said.

Amy Adams once shared that being a mother helped her with her ‘On the Road’ role

Adams didn’t need to do much method-acting to get into her role as a drug addict in On the Road. The actor had just given birth to her daughter when she started working on the feature. But multi-tasking between motherhood and her career left Adams so exhausted that she displayed many characteristics of a drug addict without trying.

“I couldn’t [do] method [acting] because I have a baby! When you have a baby and you haven’t slept… I was doing nights by myself so I kind of felt like a drug addict anyway,” Adams once told Chelsea Handler(via Contact Music).