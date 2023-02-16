Amy Adams Once Had a ‘Rude Awakening’ When Realizing Leonardo DiCaprio Wouldn’t Be Hers

Leonardo DiCaprio has often been the crush of many fans and even actors, including Amy Adams. But actually working with DiCaprio put Adams’ crush on him into perspective.

DiCaprio has been involved in many high-profile relationships during his time in the spotlight. One of those relationships was with Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen, who he dated on and off from 1999 to 2005. Bündchen confided fairly recently that she broke up with DiCaprio due to her personal issues.

The fashion model was experiencing panic attacks at the time, which required her to make some important changes in her life. This included staying away from certain vices such as caffeine, sugar, and cigarettes for example. Eventually, Bündchen questioned if DiCaprio might have been another crutch of hers she might have had to give up.

“No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes,” Bündchen once told Porter (via Harper’s Bazaar).

Amy Adams once joked she had a rude awakening when realizing Leonardo DiCaprio wouldn’t leave Gisele Bündchen for her

As was the case with many young girls and women at the time, Adams developed a crush on DiCaprio. But unlike some of DiCaprio’s other admirers, Adams had the opportunity to work with DiCaprio on the film Catch Me If You Can.

It was a scenario that many back in Adams’ hometown imagined might happen to Adams when she first pursued a Hollywood career. But after actually working with DiCaprio, she joked that her role as unassuming nurse Brenda Strong squandered her fantasy.

“When I moved to L.A., all the people back home were saying, ‘So if you run into Leonardo DiCaprio…’ and I’m like, ‘I know, right? Imagine,'” she once said according to The Guardian. “And then I end up doing a scene with him, with braces on my teeth, and pigtails, kissing him. I had a rude awakening and realized he was never going to leave Gisele Bündchen for me.”

Amy Adams’ kissing scene with Leonardo DiCaprio was more aggressive than she imagined it being

Adams felt her kissing scene with DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can was much different in real life than in her head. While in character, Adams discovered that she was the one who had to initiate the intimacy with her co-star. Which revealed a lot about her character, but was still a surprise for the Man of Steel actor.

“That was all nerve-wracking simply because I had to be the aggressor. It’s not how I saw the scene, of course,” she once said in an interview with IGN. “And then as soon as Spielberg saw it, I really appreciated the humor and I loved it. I loved it. It helped explain how this shy girl could have gotten herself in trouble in the first place. She got herself in a situation for a reason, and, um, she is boy-crazy.“

Because of this, Adams felt the moment wasn’t as glamorous as she might’ve liked it to be.

“So to be the aggressor on our second day of filming and like launching onto him, essentially. And like having to tip him back in the chair, and tip him at the right angle to hit the pad, you know, it takes some of the intimacy out of the moment in for Amy, but Brenda was enjoying it… immensely,” she said.