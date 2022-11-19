Amy Duggar Offered to House Anna Duggar and Her 7 Kids With Josh Duggar in Prison

Josh Duggar is now in prison for over a decade, and his wife, Anna Duggar, remains out of the spotlight. Anna once had a close relationship with the Duggar family, but it’s unclear exactly where she stands now. Amy Duggar, the rebel cousin of the infamous family, has spoken out about Josh and Anna and recently claimed she asked Anna to live with her. Here’s what’s going on.

Where does Anna Duggar live now?

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Before Josh Duggar’s arrest, Josh and Anna Duggar lived in a warehouse on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property. It seems there’s no evidence to suggest Anna moved from the warehouse. And given how Anna still shows up to Duggar family events with her seven children, it’s highly likely she and the kids still live there.

Before Josh and Anna lived on Josh’s family’s land, they purchased a foreclosure in 2016. While the couple could’ve made the five-bedroom home work, they decided to sell it in 2019 for $285,000. They profited greatly from this sale, as the couple bought the foreclosure for just $55,000.

Anna hasn’t spoken about her current living situation. But Duggar family sleuths noticed she spent time in Texas with her sister, Priscilla. This prompted speculation that Anna might be ready to move, as Josh currently resides at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas.

Amy Duggar said she offered to house Anna Duggar and Anna’s 7 children

Amy Duggar | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

With Anna Duggar potentially living alone with her kids on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property, Amy Duggar told The Sun that she stepped in to help. Amy said that she offered to house Anna and the children for as long as they needed.

“I’ve tried. I’ve tried to text her,” Amy said. “Well, at first it was, ‘I love you. I’m here for you. Please let me know how I can like help you through this,’ and I got no response. Then my second one was an, ‘I’m speaking out of love to you. I’m trying to get through to you. Your Universe is a safe place. We are a safe place if you need to take your children somewhere.’”

Despite Amy attempting to help Anna, she claimed she received no response. And Amy doesn’t think Anna will leave Josh at this point.

“I don’t see that happening,” Amy said. “I wish she would, of course, but I just don’t see that happening. … [They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them.”

Josh Duggar’s wife reportedly still has a complicated relationship with the Duggar family

Anna Duggar has kept a low profile ever since her husband, Josh Duggar, started serving his 12.5 year prison sentence on child pornography charges.https://t.co/2lRVXxvDw0 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) November 15, 2022

While Amy Duggar hasn’t heard from Anna Duggar, the rest of the Duggar family has seen Anna. In Touch Weekly reports Anna was at a Duggar function in fall 2022.

While Anna attended, she reportedly still has complicated feelings about Josh Duggar’s family. “There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did,” the source told the publication. “She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts, and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

