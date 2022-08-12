Amy Schumer’s New Brooklyn House Is Nearly as Famous As She Is

Amy Schumer has long been a force to be reckoned with in the comedy world. She rose to fame in her sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer. A brilliant writer as well as a standup comedian, Schumer has received a slew of awards and accolades. Schumer has become remarkably successful in her chosen profession and has the funds to live a truly extravagant lifestyle. Recently, news broke that Amy Schumer and her husband went under contract to buy an incredible home in the Brooklyn area of New York City — and for pop culture fans, the house she’s preparing to move into might just ring a bell.

What is Amy Schumer best known for?

Amy Schumer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Schumer is well-known for her self-deprecating sense of humor about her appearance, hobbies, and background. However, when it comes to her personal life, the beloved comedian couldn’t be happier. In 2018, Schumer married professional chef Chris Fischer. Later that same year, the two announced they were expecting their first child.

In May 2019, Schumer gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son they named Gene Attell. Even though Schumer has been open about her deep love for her family, she’s also admitted that she’s dealt with infertility and endometriosis. Even as her family has expanded, Schumer has continued to work hard on her career. She recently appeared in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and co-hosted the 2022 Academy Awards.

Amy Schumer’s new house appeared in a movie

In June 2022, news broke that Schumer and her husband had entered into contract for a new home in Brooklyn. According to The New York Post, the home was built in 1829. It went on the market in February of this year for an initial asking price of $12.85 million. The five-bedroom home features 5,568 square feet of living space. So there’s plenty of room for Schumer, her husband, and their precocious toddler.

Pop culture fans will be familiar with the home. The publication notes that the house was used for filming the 1987 film classic Moonstruck, with Cher and Nicolas Cage. For film buff Schumer, owning the home is not only a good chance to give her family some more space to breathe but the opportunity to own a piece of movie history as well.

Where did Amy Schumer live prior to purchasing her new house?

Schumer and Fischer spent a great deal of time in Martha’s Vineyard during the COVID-19 pandemic, relaxing at their country home and filming their cooking sho. But the couple also has a New York City penthouse that they put on the market in May 2022. According to The New York Post, the penthouse is a contemporary-style home with lots of floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a wraparound terrace with stunning views of New York City.

Schumer, who bought the apartment in 2016, listed it for $15 million. Schumer recently told the Wall Street Journal that it was her “dream” apartment, noting, according to E! News, “I’m someone who came from having to share a bed with my mom. We had no money.” She admitted that she loved the apartment as soon as she saw it. “I walked in and looked at the views and the sunlight and couldn’t have made an offer fast enough,” she said.

Schumer has come a long way since those days of struggling to survive. And these days, with the comedian under contract to buy a stunning new home, it’s likely that she’s over the moon with happiness.

