Why Amy Schumer Was Told to ‘Gain a Bunch of Weight’

Amy Schumer is a controversial comedian and actor who has done everything from acclaimed standup specials to popular movies. Fans love the Only Murders in the Building actor for her transparency, humor, and relatable nature. She never hesitates to call out the entertainment industry when she feels it is warranted. Amy Schumer has talked about how Hollywood producers tried to dictate her appearance and weight.

Amy Schumer rose to prominence for her series ‘Inside Amy Schumer’

Actress Amy Schumer arrives at the premiere of STX Films’ ‘I Feel Pretty’ at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Schumer got started in the early 2000s, performing comedy shows in and around New York. She landed her big break in 2013 when she launched her Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer. The comic also worked as a co-creator, writer, and co-producer on the show and starred in most of the sketches.

The show ran for three years, during which time Schumer pursued other projects, including starring in the popular movie Trainwreck. She has since appeared in several other hit movies, including the 2018 romantic comedy I Feel Pretty. Her comedy shows have received critical and commercial acclaim. Even after she became a mother in 2019, she didn’t slow down, accumulating even more success.

What did Amy Schumer say about being asked to gain weight?

Many cite Schumer as an example of body confidence. Fans praise her willingness to talk about tough subjects. However, Schumer has had to deal with a lot behind the scenes, including Hollywood producers who had a lot to say about her weight. “At my first audition when I was 21, they were like, ‘You should either lose weight or gain a bunch of weight, like be the fat friend or the romantic lead,'” she once said (via Cafe Mom).

The Life & Beth star stated that the problem wasn’t with her. Rather, it was with the producers pressuring her to change to fit a preconceived mold. “More than other people saying it, it’s a self-inflicted thing,” Schumer explained. “We put pressure on ourselves and hold ourselves to this unrealistic standard.”

Schumer is transparent about her health

In that same vein, Schumer has been transparent about her health issues and fertility journey following the birth of her son, Gene. She’s spoken about having endometriosis, and recently, she opened up about plastic surgery as well. In a January 2022 social media post, Schumer got honest about plastic surgery, revealing that she had gotten liposuction.

“I feel good. Finally,” Schumer wrote in the Instagram caption, along with photos of herself in a black bathing suit. “It’s been a journey.” She thanked those who helped her throughout the process. The comedian added, “never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.” She also revealed that she got acupuncture and lymphatic drainage treatments.

In the comments, fans and friends showed their support for Schumer, praising her openness and her desire to share her journey with others.

