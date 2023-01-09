Ana de Armas Carries the ‘High Priestess’ Card Ahead of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Celebrity Psychic Reveals

According to celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, the cards are stacked in favor of Blonde star Ana de Armas to take home one coveted trophy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Though De Armas is up against some intense competition for the award, the astrologer revealed she has the luck of the “High Priestess” to help her bring home the win.

Celebrity psychic predicts ‘tough call’ for best actress in a drama, but puts Ana de Armas ahead of the rest

In an interview with Betway, Honigman, who has been working with the Tarot since the mid-’90s, predicted De Armas would win the award for best actress in a drama for Blonde — and against formidable competition.

“Tough call as Olivia Colman, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Williams are all winners on the night,” the psychic noted, adding, “Perhaps Ana de Armas has the best Tarot card with the High Priestess, but all the ladies are [honored].”

Furthermore, Honigman predicted former clown Hugh Jackman will nab the award for best actor in a drama for The Son, revealing, “I see Hugh Jackman lifting the trophy, although Bill Nighy will be doing very well with other trophies.”

Finally, Top Gun: Maverick has the best chance of winning the award for the best drama movie, according to Honigman’s forecast. “[It’s] hard to pick between The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick,” she said. But she added that Top Gun has The Devil card, which may give it “the edge” since it “represents an ‘in it to win it’ attitude.”

Ana de Armas spent 3 hours getting ready every morning while playing Marilyn Monroe for ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas is sharing the incredible detail behind playing Marilyn Monroe ? pic.twitter.com/W3d4ejMRSY — MTV UK (@MTVUK) January 4, 2023

At the Hollywood premiere of Blonde, De Armas detailed what she underwent to transform into Marilyn Monroe daily for the role. “It was about three hours to get ready every morning,” she shared (People).

“We have over, I don’t know, more than a 100 wardrobe changes in the movie, and they’re all so beautiful and iconic and everything,” she continued. “Every detail is just, you know, perfect.”

De Armas also talked about “that process of aging, and the very iconic looks, or recreations of films that she did,” noting, “Every day when we achieved that look, and we looked in the mirror, and we knew we got it was really, really beautiful.”

Ana de Armas felt Marilyn Monroe was ‘close’ during the making of ‘Blonde’

According to De Armas, Monroe’s ghost had a physical presence on the set of Blonde, which would definitely lend a unique authenticity. And the Hollywood legend supposedly made her opinions about what was going on well-known.

“I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” De Armas told reporters (Reuters). “Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

She added, “I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us.”

De Armas said Monroe was “all [she] thought about” while making the film and offered, “She was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me, and it was beautiful.”