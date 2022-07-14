Ana de Armas’ ‘Happiest’ Birthday Involved Fireball Shots, Chris Evans, and a Long Day of Work

Ana de Armas movies aren’t hard to find these days. In 2021 and 2022 alone, the Cuban actor starred in the 25th James Bond, No Time to Die, acted alongside ex Ben Affleck in Deep Water, paired up with former co-stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, and will play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. de Armas’ career is as strong as ever, which might be why her 34th birthday in 2022 was the happiest one she’s ever had.

Ana de Armas attends the premiere ‘The Gray Man’ | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Ana de Armas’ relationship with Ben Affleck led to constant attention, but the break-up allowed her to move on

de Armas was linked to several famous people before Ben Affleck, but the latter relationship was the most intense she’s had, at least in terms of media scrutiny. The pair lived together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The couple was often spotted together doing everyday things such as walking their dogs and running errands.

Yet de Armas’ desire to leave Los Angeles is one of the reasons she and Affleck broke up. And one of the reasons she wanted to leave LA was to escape the constant scrutiny and attention stemming from her relationship with Affleck, as she revealed to Elle.

Ending the relationship, swapping LA for New York, and continuing to work on high-profile projects allowed de Armas to take her career to the next level and celebrate her happiest birthday yet.

de Armas’ “happiest” birthday included a long day of work, Chris Evans, and Fireball shots

Happy Birthday to Ana de Armas! Her upcoming projects:



? The Gray Man

? Blonde

? Ghosted

? Ballerina pic.twitter.com/amzlgxKQLy — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) April 30, 2022

RELATED: Ana de Armas’ Message for People Who Doubt Her Ability

de Armas broke up with Affleck and moved to New York during the height of the pandemic. It was a time of upheaval, but it had some benefits.

She had the chance to work with Chris Evans for the third time in Ghosted. de Armas celebrated her 34th birthday while filming, and she told Elle it was the happiest one she’s had.

“It was at the beach, and [there was] a fire pit, and we were working until almost 1 a.m. At the end, I said, ‘OK. This is my birthday, so I need a Fireball.’I had everybody with me: my man, my dogs, Chris, and the crew. I wasn’t home having a romantic dinner; I was on set with my people doing what I love and at the beach and having a shot of Fireball. So that was my 34th birthday. And it is the happiest I’ve been.” Ana de Armas talks about her 34th birthday being her happiest one

With The Gray Man (her second movie with Evans) dropping in July 2022, Blonde not far behind, and Ghosted on the way, happy days for de Armas — at least career-wise — seem likely to continue.

What films has de Armas been in? The list keeps growing, and so do her behind-the-scenes roles

Not only is de Armas frequently acting alongside stars such as Evans, Daniel Craig, and Ryan Gosling, she is earning starring roles and working more behind the scenes.

She stars as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which comes to Netflix on Sept. 23, 2022. de Armas not only stars in Ghosted, but she also executive produced the project. Her IMDb page lists Ballerina as her next project in the works. For the John Wick offshoot, she led the charge to hire a female scriptwriter, Emerald Fennell, for the movie, as she told Elle.

de Armas celebrated her happiest birthday on set with crew and castmates. At the rate she’s going, she’ll have plenty more opportunities to celebrate many happy days on set.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Ana de Armas Net Worth and How She Became Famous