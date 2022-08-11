Ana de Armas Relates Most to ‘Knives Out’ Character Marta; Says ‘I Am a Terrible Liar’

In a recent interview with Elle, Cuban actor Ana de Armas claims to have one major thing in common with her character from Knives Out. The film was released in 2019 and features de Armas in a role that none who have seen the movie will soon forget. Now, the star talks more about how she relates to the memorable character.

Who did Ana de Armas play in ‘Knives Out’?

De Armas plays Knives Out’s Marta Cabrera, caretaker, and friend to murdered author, Harlan Thrombey. Though Marta is a pivotal character in the murder mystery, The Hollywood Reporter says that de Armas initially refused to audition for the role after the character was pitched to her as simply a “pretty Latina caretaker.”

De Armas says that after reading Marta’s limited description, “[her] imagination immediately went to a portrayal that was not necessarily very positive or exciting in relation to Latin culture.” However, after reading the script, the actor says, “I realized that the description didn’t fit at all because Marta is so much more than that.”

Anyone who has seen Knives Out will remember Marta, who is revealed as the secret sole inheritor of Thrombey’s estate and one of the lead suspects behind his death. But by far, the most memorable quality about Marta is undoubtedly the medical condition that makes her throw up if she tells a lie.

It is this quirky quality that de Armas says she relates to most. In her Elle “Ask Me Anything” interview, de Armas is asked, “Who is a fictional character that you really relate to?” De Armas replies, “I’m going to go with Marta, actually … because I am a terrible liar. Horrible.” The actor then adds, “and if that throwing up thing was a real thing, I would just be throwing up all day long.”

Ana de Armas becomes a bona fide action star in ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘The Gray Man’

Two years after Knives Out, de Armas appeared as Palermo in No Time to Die. Her performance was largely considered the best 20 minutes of the film, with many claiming her character redefined the rather chauvinistic “Bond Girl” into something new. This then led to her being cast in three more action-packed roles.

De Armas is currently starring in the explosive Netflix movie, The Gray Man, alongside her Knives Out co-star, Chris Evans, and Ryan Gosling. De Armas plays CIA Agent Dani Miranda, who spends much of her time saving Gosling’s Six via high-speed chases and impressive stunt choreography.

Upcoming Ana de Armas movies

And de Armas isn’t through yet. The actor has two more action movies currently slated in various stages of production. The first is Ghosted—which will be de Armas and Evans’ third time as co-stars. Though little is known about the plot of Ghosted, the film will be the first time the pair will play characters who are romantically involved.

De Armas is also set to star in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. Details on Ballerina are limited as well, but the film’s description on IMDb reads: “A young female assassin seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.” Considering this, it seems likely the film will feature de Armas in another ass-kicking role.

However, de Armas is not all action all the time. The talented actor has also recently wrapped production on Andrew Dominik’s NC-17 film, Blonde, in which de Armas plays the iconic Marilyn Monroe. So, while she may be a terrible liar, de Armas is certainly proving that she is a super-talented star.

