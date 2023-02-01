‘And Just Like That…’: Aidan’s Return Has Fans Asking for Berger to Make an Appearance

And Just Like That… is officially returning for a second season. While plot specifics are being kept under wraps, fans are getting exciting sneak peeks into the new season. The Sex and the City spinoff recently made waves when the show’s official Instagram account posted an image of fashionista (and newly widowed) Carrie Bradshaw and her former flame Aidan Shaw.

The post has fans up in arms, discussing what Aidan’s return could mean for Carrie’s future — even debating if the resurgence of Aidan means other old boyfriends of Carrie’s might show up. Many fans are even calling for one particularly controversial SATC character to come back to shake up Carrie’s life.

John Corbett is reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in ‘And Just Like That…’

Corbett was a mainstay during the early seasons of SATC. His romance with Carrie provided lots of dramatic fodder for the series. The two ultimately broke up, with Carrie’s inability to commit driving a wedge between them. However, they reconnected in the movie Sex and the City 2. Aidan and Carrie shared a forbidden kiss before going their separate ways again.

Now, with And Just Like That… confirming that Aidan is back on the scene and possibly ready to renew his romance with Carrie, many fans speculate about other men from Carrie’s past who might fit into the narrative.

Sex and the City 2‘s Aidan and Carrie | moviemaniacsDE via Youtube

Fans on Reddit want Jack Berger to show up on ‘And Just Like That…’

One of Carrie’s most controversial relationships was with Jack Berger, a writer who connects with Carrie on an intellectual level before breaking up with her via a Post-It note as Fandom reports. Fans have endlessly discussed Berger as a character as well as a boyfriend.

Some critics have gotten in on the conversation as well. Bustle points out that Berger’s endless need to prioritize his own safety and comfort over Carrie’s feelings easily makes him one of Carrie’s most toxic boyfriends ever.

Some fans on Reddit point out that Carrie’s touchy history with Berger makes him a perfect candidate for a role in And Just Like That... As one fan noted, “If Aiden is back, I demand we see Burger. And the incredibly successful novel he wrote where he stole all the material for the main character from carries real life.”

We want to wish a Happy Anniversary to everyone at Sex and the City except for Jack Berger. #SATC20 pic.twitter.com/kU9VtwxkR1 — Post-it (@Postit) June 6, 2018

Another fan joked that a possible storyline could be about how “Berger is also now into podcasts and becomes jealous of Carrie’s podcast “success.”

Could Ron Livingston reprise his role as Berger on ‘And Just Like That…’?

With so many fabulous ideas spawned on Reddit regarding Berger’s possible return to the series, the only thing remaining is for the actor who brought Berger to life to sign on to the project. Ron Livingston, who played the writer in SATC, is still a working actor. The 55-year-old is still surprised when fans recognize him from his role as Berger.

How Do We Loathe 'Sex and the City's' Jack Berger? Let Us Count The Ways https://t.co/IBsC2DgoXm — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 22, 2021

In a 2018 interview with Today, Livingston opened up about his time on the original series. He revealed it was “lovely” to work with the rest of the cast. “It was the easiest job in the world, ’cause the ladies did all the heavy lifting,” Livingston joked. “And you know, the boyfriends would swan in for a scene or two here and there, and then have the rest of the week off in New York City. So it was a really fun job.”

It certainly seems as though Livingston would be open to returning to the world of SATC, even though nothing official has yet been announced. It’s possible that the new season of And Just Like That… could hold even more surprises for fans!