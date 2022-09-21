‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Begins Production

Anyone concerned that And Just Like That… wouldn’t be returning for a second season amid the HBO Max shakeup can breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now. According to several social media posts, production has officially begun for the new season. Several key cast members shared photos from the second season’s very first table read. Still, the season’s main storylines are being kept under wraps.

Production has begun on ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

The cast of And Just Like That… are getting back to work. While fans of the famed reboot had hoped filming would begin over the summer, showrunner Michael Patrick King noted that he thought the cast would head back to New York City around October. He was spot on.

Sara Ramirez and Sarah Jessica Parker shared photos on their Instagram stories of the very first table read of season 2. Ramirez shared a photo of their script with the caption “shhh…” Parker shared a similar image, teasing season 2, but didn’t say more. Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have yet to post about the upcoming season.

Ramirez is back to reprise their role as one of the most divisive characters in television history. Che Diaz is largely despised by Sex and the City fans for breaking up Miranda Hobbes’ marriage. Nixon portrayed Miranda, while Kristin Davis is reprising her role as Charlotte York. Parker will once again reprise the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw.

Mario Cantone is opting to remember Willie Garson today

While several cast members shared photos from their first stable read, Mario Cantone opted to acknowledge the new season by remembering a lost friend. While Parker and Ramirez opted to share pictures of their scripts, Cantone shared a clip from season 1 on Instagram.

Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marantino | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

In the clip, Stanford Blatch argues with the Late Big’s assistant over seating at the funeral. Cantone noted that he was missing Garson today and every day. Cantone, who portrayed Garson’s on-screen husband, Anthony Marantino, has been outspoken about his grief after Garson’s death.

Willie Garson died from pancreatic cancer exactly one year ago today. Garson’s character, Stanford, was beloved by Sex and the City fans, and Michael Patrick King revealed there were big plans for Stanford in And Just Like That… before the cast and crew learned of his diagnosis. When he became too ill to film, his storyline was scrapped. Cantone will return for season 2 of the famed reboot, but his season two storyline has not been revealed.

At least one other familiar face is expected to return for season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’

Cantone, Ramirez, Nixon, Parker, and Davis are all expected to return to reprise their roles. There will be at least one other familiar face appearing. John Corbett is set to return for season 2 of And Just Like That…

Corbett made waves in April 2021 when he claimed to be returning for the reboot’s first season. The busy actor was kidding then, but his involvement in season 2 is more or less confirmed. Corbett famously portrayed Aidan Shaw in Sex and the City. He returned to reprise his role in Sex and the City 2. There is no word on how substantial of a storyline he will have.

HBO Max has yet to announce a release date for the reboot’s sophomore season. Season 1 premiered in December 2021, but fans likely won’t see a winter release for season 2. Spring or early summer 2023 seems most likely.

