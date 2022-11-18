‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Will Pay Homage to a Furry Companion From ‘Sex and the City’

And Just Like That… season 2 is being filmed. The lead-up to the Sex and the City reboot’s season 2 premiere looks like it will be a long one. Season 1 premiered in December 2021, after the cast spent the summer filming. Filming for season 2 began in October, meaning the premiere is unlikely to come in the first quarter of 2023. Thankfully, the cast and crew are sharing plenty of details about the upcoming season via social media. Based on a recent share on the official And Just Like That… Instagram, it looks like a furry companion from Sex and the City will be commemorated in season 2, and the sneak peek is giving us a lot of feelings.

How many pets were featured in ‘Sex and the City’?

The ladies of Sex and the City might not have seemed like pet people at first glance, but there was more than one furry friend featured during the show’s original six-season run. Miranda Hobbes’ cat, Fatty, was regularly mentioned and employed in several storylines. In the season 4 episode, “Ghost Town,” Miranda insisted that a ghost lived above her because she heard noises during the night. She said she knew it was real because the cat felt it, too.

Evan Handler and Kristin Davis | James Devaney/WireImage

While Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones were pet-free, for the most part, Charlotte York tried her hand at pet ownership a couple of times. She briefly owned a Jack Russell Terrier named Henry during the show’s earliest seasons. Henry only appeared in one episode before Charlotte gave him away to Carrie’s friend, Susan Sharon. In season 6, Charlotte was gifted a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel by a woman she met in the park. She went on to name the dog Elizabeth Taylor. She became a much-loved member of the York-Goldenblatt household. Elizabeth Taylor had puppies in seaosn 6, as well.

A couple of the men of Sex and the City were pet people. Aidan Shaw’s dog, Pete, was regularly mentioned during Carrie and Aidan’s relationship. Steve Brady and Miranda Hobbes purchased Scout when their relationship was failing in season 3 of Sex and the City. Scout lived with Steve before he and Miranda eventually got back together.

The official ‘And Just Like That…’ Instagram just shared a painting of Charlotte York’s beloved pooch

While there were more than a few pets on Sex and the City, there is a clear favorite dog from the series. Fans loved Charlotte’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Elizabeth Taylor had plenty of fans, but when And Just Like That… premiered, Elizabeth Taylor was nowhere to be seen. In her place was an English Bulldog named Richard Burton.

Charlotte York and Richard Burton | Gotham/GC Images

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Wearing the Cursed Vivienne Westwood Wedding Gown From ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’

It’s pretty clear that Elizabeth Taylor died before And Just Like That… premiered. Charlotte’s new dog’s name was clearly a nod to the beloved Elizabeth Taylor. Still, fans were hoping for a mention of the beloved pooch. That will be happening in season 2 of the series, at least, according to a recent Instagram post.

A slate for ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Nov. 15, the official And Just Like That… Instagram account posted a photo of a painting. The painting depicts Charlotte’s beloved pooch, dressed in a Burberry sweater. The portrait is complete with a name tag. The post offers fans a bit of insight. The caption notes that the portrait hangs in Charlotte’s hallway. It certainly didn’t seem to be there last season. If it was, it was never mentioned or highlighted. The spotlight on the photo, even if it is just on Instagram right now, leads us to believe that the HBO Max reboot will, at the very least, mention the late, great pup.