Angela Yee is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ For Her Own Radio Show

Radio host and media personality Angela Yee has been a part of the popular radio show The Breakfast Club since its inception in 2010. But all good things must come to an end, as the Lip Service host announced on the air that she would be leaving The Breakfast Club to focus on other endeavors.

Angela Yee | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Angela Yee first announced that ‘The Breakfast Club’ would be ending in its current form

Angela Yee’s relationship with her co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy has been well-documented throughout the show’s run. Many felt that Yee would eventually leave the show to do her own thing, and that it would only be a matter of time before she did.

Before joining The Breakfast Club, she hosted her own SiriusXM radio show, The Morning After with Angela Yee. In 2015, she launched her own podcast, Lip Service, which she continues to host to this day.

In August 2022, Yee tweeted a mysterious message saying that “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over.”

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over ?? — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

She clarified that she’s leaving

Yee’s initial announcement left Breakfast Club fans confused as to what would happen to the show. The day after sharing her tweet, she shared her intentions live on the air on The Breakfast Club.

“This is really exciting, but this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic,” she said. “It’s always been a goal of mine to have [my own radio show].”

She admitted that she initially planned to balance being on The Breakfast Club with having her own show, whether it be on the weekends or another time. “I thought I would still be on here and then do that show as well, but years later, they approached me up here at iHeart … and told me that they are going to give me my very own show.”

“I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club,” she confirmed. Her untitled new show will be a nationally syndicated daily show on the radio. She’ll be juggling hosting the show with her Lip Service podcast.

She’s looking forward to the next chapter

Yee went on to express just how happy she was to move forward with this next chapter in her career.

“It is really exciting,” she said. “I really honestly cannot believe it. I know it took a long time to make this happen.”

“This is just a tremendous opportunity,” she continued. “I feel extremely grateful, extremely blessed to get something that is really monumental.”

“As far as having a nationally syndicated show, and somebody in my position — a woman, a Black woman — up here,” she said, “It’s a rarity, and it’s a great opportunity and it’s not something that I take lightly, so I’m really excited.”

