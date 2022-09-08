Angelina Jolie Once ‘Creeped out’ Brad Pitt When He Visited Her on the Set of ‘Salt’

In 2010, Angelina Jolie starred in the action thriller Salt. When her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, came to visit her for the film, there was one scene in the movie that caught Pitt off guard.

Angelina Jolie once revealed ‘Salt’ was originally written for a man

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2010’s Salt was a thriller that followed a highly skilled CIA operative who was accused of being a Russian sleeper agent. To clear her name, the agent, who goes by the name Evelyn Salt, went on the run.

Before Jolie got her hands on the script and became the titular character, the movie was written with a male lead in mind. Then the Maleficent star was offered the main role, and modifications were made to accommodate the character’s gender change. For one, the original character was supposed to have both a wife and a child. But Jolie omitted the child character from the film, as she felt someone in Evelyn Salt’s position would avoid motherhood.

“I said that wasn’t something that would be surprising for a woman, and I don’t think this woman would have a child. So the first thing was that we couldn’t have a child and we had to find a way to have this relationship with a husband or a wife that is very different,” she once told Coming Soon.

However, Jolie also asserted she didn’t want Salt to be seen as a purely girl movie.

“The most important thing was we said well we can’t start to turn this into a girl movie, because that’s where, I think, people have failed in the past,” she said in a 2010 interview with Cinemablend. “When they write something on purpose for a woman it’s always about being a woman, using your femininity, all these kind of female obvious things. So we said let’s just keep all the things about it that’s tough. If anything we have to make it darker and we have to make it meaner than the boys.”

Angelina Jolie ‘creeped out’ Brad Pitt during one of her ‘Salt’ scenes

Doing Salt saw Jolie participating in a few interesting stunts and moments. One of those moments included dressing up as a man in the film. Jolie’s Evelyn Salt did so to disguise herself, which was a scene Jolie quipped she couldn’t help do. Although the actor had fun, she confided that dressing as a man created some discomfort for others.

“It was really weird. I think I was a bit suave. People had a very, very difficult time talking to me. [Salt director Philip Noyce] could hardly talk to me. Nobody could talk to me. It wasn’t as much what he looked like, it was when he spoke,” she said of the scene.

Her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, had a similar reaction to Jolie that others did on set. Despite Pitt saying Jolie’s male disguise wouldn’t phase him, it ended up doing exactly that.

“And Brad came to visit me once, and I said ‘You don’t want to come, I’m going to be the man.’ And he said ‘It won’t bother me, it’s you, whatever, it’s you.’ And then he came and I was changing and so I was like half woman and half man. [He was] sooo creeped out by it,” she said.

Angelina Jolie wanted Brad Pitt to have a brief cameo in ‘Salt’

Jolie once shared that Pitt was supposed to have a very brief part in the thriller. But the Fight Club star’s family obligations prevented Pitt from featuring in Jolie’s movie.

“He was almost going to be the motorcycle guy that I knocked down, and then he’d call me a bad name,” she once told USA Today. “But he was with the kids that day, and we couldn’t work it out.”

